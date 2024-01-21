Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Embraces 'BHISHM'; Yami Gautam's 'Article 370' Film Teaser Out; Odisha Witnesses a Flurry of Events

The city of Ayodhya resonates with the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', with every brick contributing to this grand narrative. As the city prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the indigenous mobile hospital 'BHISHM' has been mobilized to provide medical assistance. This move underlines the Indian government's commitment to ensuring the wellbeing and safety of its citizens.

Ayodhya Embraces 'BHISHM'

The 'BHISHM' mobile hospital, a testament to Indian ingenuity, has been deployed in Ayodhya. This initiative is expected to bolster the healthcare infrastructure during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, ensuring that medical services are readily accessible to all attendees.

'Article 370': A Glimpse into History

The upcoming film 'Article 370', featuring Yami Gautam, offers an engaging narrative about the rendering of the controversial article ineffective. The teaser, released recently, has sparked anticipation among audiences for a powerful performance from the actress. The film is set to hit the theaters on February 23.

Odisha: A Mosaic of Events

In Odisha, the Puri Gajapati met with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, strengthening the bond between the state's traditional and political leadership. A retired ACTO and spouse were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment after being convicted in a DA case, highlighting the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. In a major crackdown, a five-member dacoity gang was arrested in Jharsuguda.

Awareness and Condolences

The Indian government has issued an advisory to news outlets and social media platforms, urging caution against the spread of false content related to the Ram Temple inauguration. In a poignant moment, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences over the passing of former Berhampur MP Anadi Sahu.

Education and Sports in Focus

Marking a significant stride in the field of education, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 361 '5T' transformed schools across five districts. In the sports arena, Odisha's javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena has begun training for the crucial 2024 events at Kalinga Stadium, reflecting the state's commitment to nurturing sports talent.