Ayodhya's Innovative Push: Recycling Temple Flowers for Sustainability and Employment

In a remarkable blend of environmental sustainability and socio-economic upliftment, Ayodhya has taken a significant stride forward. An initiative to recycle flowers offered at temples has been launched, a project that not only contributes to the environment but also generates employment for women in self-help groups.

A Collaboration for Change

The Ayodhya Development Authority, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Government, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, and the Namami Gange Programme, are the forces behind this innovative project. The operation involves processing flowers, previously offered at temples, into eco-friendly products, most notably bamboo-free incense.

Ramping up Flower Recycling

The project is timed to coincide with an anticipated increase in flower waste following the Pran Pratishtha program at the Ram Mandir. Current estimates suggest that the flower waste recycling operation will rise from the existing 2.3 tonnes to a staggering 9 tonnes daily. The organization in charge of this massive collection and recycling effort is Phool, partnered with the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Employment and Reach

This initiative holds dual benefits. On the one hand, it significantly contributes to environmental sustainability. On the other, it provides gainful employment to women in self-help groups. It is expected that a total of 275 women will find employment through the operation of a plant that spans 8000 square feet.

The recycled products, which include incense imbued with a sandalwood oil fragrance, are made available through digital platforms like Q-Com, thereby enhancing their reach across India. Temples involved in the flower collection effort include Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, and collections from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple are set to begin from January 22.

This initiative in Ayodhya reflects a significant commitment to sustainability and social empowerment, demonstrating the creative reuse of religious offerings in a manner that benefits the environment and society alike.