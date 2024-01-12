en English
Ayodhya’s Grand Preparations for the Consecration of the Ram Temple

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
As the city of Ayodhya, a hub of deep religious importance in India, braces itself for the awaited pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram temple slated for January 22, an air of vibrant festivities sweeps across the region. The 120-kilometer highway stretching from the Chinhat area of Lucknow to Sahadatganj in Ayodhya stands as a testament to the impending celebration, decked with saffron flags, signages, and political hoardings showcasing the image of the Ram temple.

A City in Celebration

Local markets are caught up in the celebratory frenzy, with sales of Lord Ram-themed T-shirts, kurtas, and other accessories soaring. There’s a noticeable demand for clothes bearing designs of the Ram temple models. A gigantic nagada (traditional drum), embellished with gold and silver and weighing a whopping 500kg, was specifically transported from Gujarat to Ayodhya in a dedicated chariot, adding to the magnificence of the event.

Artistry Reflecting an Epic Saga

In the lead-up to the consecration ceremony, the public spaces in Ayodhya are being artistically transformed with Ramayana-themed artwork, narrating tales such as ‘Lakshman moorchha’ and Lord Ram’s arrival in Pushpak Viman. In addition, shops running along the roadsides are beautifully adorned with Hindu-themed artwork, beautifully encapsulating the anticipation for the temple’s consecration.

Contributions That Sweeten the Occasion

Further enriching the event, Mathura, recognized as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, has pledged to contribute 1,100kg of laddoos for the occasion. This generous offering will be escorted by a musical entourage, amplifying the atmosphere of celebration.

The festivities surrounding the consecration of the Ram Temple not only reflect the religious significance of the event but also the cultural unity and shared heritage of the region. As Ayodhya gears up for this grand event, the city stands as a symbol of India’s rich and vibrant cultural tapestry, its traditions, and its endless capacity for celebration.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

