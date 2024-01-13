en English
Ayodhya’s Cutting-Edge Security Blueprint for Consecration Ceremony

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:36 pm EST
Ayodhya’s Cutting-Edge Security Blueprint for Consecration Ceremony

Ayodhya, the epicenter of a historic event, is gearing up for the much-anticipated consecration ceremony with an unprecedented security blueprint. The authorities have pulled out all stops to ensure a seamless event, implementing a mix of advanced technology and rigorous on-the-ground measures. The meticulous plan, centered on the safety and convenience of attendees, marks a new era in crowd management and security.

Unprecedented Security Measures

As the ceremony draws closer, the Uttar Pradesh Police have installed over 10,000 CCTV cameras across Ayodhya. Their vigilant eyes, coupled with AI-driven drones and an anti-drone system, aim to maintain a tight security environment. The system is designed to control any unauthorized drones, ensuring a secure airspace above the event. In addition to this, roads leading to the temple town are being sanitized and made encroachment-free, with heavy vehicles being redirected. The security measures extend to railway and bus stations, where additional forces have been deployed, promising constant oversight.

Advanced Technology at the Forefront

The security arrangements for the ceremony set a benchmark in the use of technology for public safety. Apart from the extensive surveillance system, the world’s most advanced technology is being installed to enhance security. This includes remote-operated boom barriers and retractable metallic gates to streamline crowd movement. The focus on technology not only aims to fortify the event but also sets a precedent for future public gatherings.

Prioritizing Attendees’ Convenience

While security is paramount, equal emphasis is being placed on the comfort of attendees. A pilgrim facility centre, equipped with lockers and a toilet block, has been established to cater to the needs of the attendees. Additionally, parking sites have been specifically identified for distinguished guests, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The organizers have also shown a considerate approach by constructing ramps for wheelchair users, making this high-profile event accessible to all.

The comprehensive security arrangements, combined with a clear focus on attendee convenience, reflect a well-rounded approach to managing this significant event. As Ayodhya braces for the consecration ceremony, it stands as a testament to the potential of technology in enhancing public safety and convenience, setting a standard for future events of this scale.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

