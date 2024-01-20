Ayodhya Welcomes Devotees with 'Tent Cities' and Marigold Decor for Ram Temple Consecration

As the ancient city of Ayodhya readies itself for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, it opens its arms to a sea of devotees with a blend of traditional hospitality and modern arrangements. The Uttar Pradesh government has facilitated the creation of 'tent cities' such as Panchvati Ashray Sthal, providing 2,500 beds along with free lodging and food for the pilgrims.

Marigold Decorations: A Visual Spectacle

A major highlight of the preparations is the breathtaking decoration of the temple with marigold flowers, crafted into streamers and garlands. This aesthetic marvel is the handiwork of a team of 800 dedicated gardeners from Gujarat, led by the dynamic social worker, Svejal Vyas. With a rich history of adorning temples, including the revered Kedarnath and Somnath, they bring to Ayodhya their expertise and spiritual dedication.

Devotees: A Confluence of Faith and Excitement

The city's spiritual atmosphere resonates with the contentment and excitement of the devotees. People from all walks of life, from a 70-year-old man from Kathmandu to a 68-year-old from Bihar, have traveled great lengths to be part of this historic event. The sense of fulfillment in their eyes reflects the magnitude of the spiritual journey they have undertaken to reach Ayodhya.

The Gardeners: A Tale of Skill and Devotion

The marigold decorations are an intricate task performed by gardeners of the 'maali' caste. Utilizing a variety of flowers, including orchids and roses, they weave together a visual spectacle that enhances the spiritual ambiance of the location. Their craftsmanship is a testament to their dedication and devotion to this sacred event.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks a significant moment in the spiritual history of India. The spirit of devotion and excitement is palpable as the city prepares to welcome the devotees with open arms, offering them an experience that transcends the material world and touches the divine.