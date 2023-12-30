Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India’s Travel Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new three-storey railway station in Ayodhya, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing modernization of India’s travel infrastructure. The state-of-the-art facility, developed at a cost exceeding ₹240 crore, is replete with a multitude of modern conveniences designed to enhance the passenger experience.

Transforming Ayodhya’s Travel Infrastructure

The new railway station, known as the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway, shines as a beacon of progress, symbolizing the government’s commitment to improving the comfort and convenience of passengers. The facility features essential modern amenities, including lifts, escalators, food plazas, and a variety of shops. Notably, the station also provides accommodations catering to puja necessities, reflecting Ayodhya’s deep connection with Lord Ram.

Furthermore, the station is designed with passenger convenience in mind, offering cloak rooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls. The top floor boasts a regal ‘mukut’-inspired structure with a symbolic bow, further cementing the station’s cultural significance. At night, both the old and new station buildings radiate a radiant pink hue, creating a picturesque vista.

An Investment in Passenger Comfort

The unveiling of the railway station represents a significant investment in modernizing India’s travel infrastructure. It houses separate arrival and departure areas, a taxi bay, and standard facilities found in newly developed stations. The Ayodhya Dham railway station measures 140m x 32.6m and features a spacious front porch for passenger shelter in bad weather. It has been certified as a green station building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Additionally, the railway station offers specialized facilities like an infant care room and a dedicated sick room for first aid. The substantial investment reflects the government’s commitment to providing upgraded, accessible, and efficient travel infrastructure for all citizens.

Revamping Ayodhya’s Transport Landscape

The inauguration of the railway station is part of a larger initiative to transform Ayodhya’s transport landscape. Prime Minister Modi, during his visit, also inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh, including projects worth ₹11,100 crore for Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains, further bolstering the region’s transport network. These initiatives indicate a significant investment in the region’s development and will undoubtedly contribute to boosting tourism, business activities, and employment opportunities in the area.