en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ayodhya Transforms into Tretayug Canvas for Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Ayodhya Transforms into Tretayug Canvas for Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

The ancient temple town of Ayodhya, steeped in spiritual lore, is currently draped in the symbolism of Tretayug, the epoch as per Hindu belief when the events of the Ramayana unfolded. This transformation is part of the preparation for the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, a momentous event that has resonated deeply among the devotees of Lord Rama.

Adorning Ayodhya in Tretayug Theme

The cityscape of Ayodhya is now accentuated with Surya pillars lining the religious path, a tribute to Lord Rama’s Suryavanshi lineage. These are complemented by terracotta murals that capture various vignettes from the Ramayana, bringing the epic’s narratives to life amidst the city’s daily rhythm.

Ayodhya’s Infrastructure Reflects its Spiritual Heritage

Significant infrastructural developments have also been brought to fruition, embodying Ayodhya’s Treta Yuga heritage. The newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, a sprawling structure worth Rs 1462.97 crore, is an architectural homage to Lord Rama’s life. Designed in the ‘Nagara Style’ with seven towering peaks, the airport is a contemporary testament to Ayodhya’s rich spiritual past. Simultaneously, the Uttar Pradesh Government has breathed fresh life into the Dashrath Mahal, associated with Lord Rama’s childhood, restoring it to its ancient grandeur.

Security Measures for the Grand Ceremony

The Uttar Pradesh Police, in collaboration with locals and the Nishad community, are meticulously implementing security measures to ensure peace and safety during the event. This is particularly significant given the presence of the Prime Minister and a host of VVIP guests. A dedicated WhatsApp number has been launched to enable confidential reporting of any suspicious activities, reinforcing the security net around the event.

The spiritual fervor, coupled with the strategic and thoughtful planning, has transformed Ayodhya into a living tableau of the Tretayug, ready to welcome the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Wipro Reports Q3FY24 Financial Results: A YoY Decrease in Consolidated Net Profit
Wipro, backed by Azim Premji, has released its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2023, revealing a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of Rs 2,694.2 crore. This marks a decrease of 11.75% year-on-year from Rs 3,052.9 crore reported during the same quarter in the previous year. Sequentially, the company witnessed a
Wipro Reports Q3FY24 Financial Results: A YoY Decrease in Consolidated Net Profit
Brutal Assault on Village Head and Wife in Hardoi: A Land Dispute Turns Violent
2 mins ago
Brutal Assault on Village Head and Wife in Hardoi: A Land Dispute Turns Violent
Anurag Kashyap Applauds '12th Fail' as a Masterpiece: Hails Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Craft
3 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap Applauds '12th Fail' as a Masterpiece: Hails Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Craft
VarthanaFinance Raises $14M from Blue Earth Capital to Foster Accessible Education in India
1 min ago
VarthanaFinance Raises $14M from Blue Earth Capital to Foster Accessible Education in India
Arunachal Pradesh's CCI Approves 2,816 Infrastructure Project Proposals
2 mins ago
Arunachal Pradesh's CCI Approves 2,816 Infrastructure Project Proposals
Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Councillor's Residence in Patiala
2 mins ago
Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Councillor's Residence in Patiala
Latest Headlines
World News
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
46 seconds
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
Leadership Shakeup Looms for Scottish Rugby Amid Talent Development Concerns
58 seconds
Leadership Shakeup Looms for Scottish Rugby Amid Talent Development Concerns
Arunachal Pradesh's CCI Approves 2,816 Infrastructure Project Proposals
2 mins
Arunachal Pradesh's CCI Approves 2,816 Infrastructure Project Proposals
Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Councillor's Residence in Patiala
2 mins
Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Councillor's Residence in Patiala
Unpaid Benefits: House of Representatives Staff Threaten Disruption of Speakership Election
4 mins
Unpaid Benefits: House of Representatives Staff Threaten Disruption of Speakership Election
Jake Ferguson: From Wisconsin Badger to Dallas Cowboy - A Rising Star in the NFL
5 mins
Jake Ferguson: From Wisconsin Badger to Dallas Cowboy - A Rising Star in the NFL
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
6 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
6 mins
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine: Global Implications and Funding Push
7 mins
U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine: Global Implications and Funding Push
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
6 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
32 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app