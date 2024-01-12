Ayodhya Transforms into Tretayug Canvas for Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

The ancient temple town of Ayodhya, steeped in spiritual lore, is currently draped in the symbolism of Tretayug, the epoch as per Hindu belief when the events of the Ramayana unfolded. This transformation is part of the preparation for the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, a momentous event that has resonated deeply among the devotees of Lord Rama.

Adorning Ayodhya in Tretayug Theme

The cityscape of Ayodhya is now accentuated with Surya pillars lining the religious path, a tribute to Lord Rama’s Suryavanshi lineage. These are complemented by terracotta murals that capture various vignettes from the Ramayana, bringing the epic’s narratives to life amidst the city’s daily rhythm.

Ayodhya’s Infrastructure Reflects its Spiritual Heritage

Significant infrastructural developments have also been brought to fruition, embodying Ayodhya’s Treta Yuga heritage. The newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, a sprawling structure worth Rs 1462.97 crore, is an architectural homage to Lord Rama’s life. Designed in the ‘Nagara Style’ with seven towering peaks, the airport is a contemporary testament to Ayodhya’s rich spiritual past. Simultaneously, the Uttar Pradesh Government has breathed fresh life into the Dashrath Mahal, associated with Lord Rama’s childhood, restoring it to its ancient grandeur.

Security Measures for the Grand Ceremony

The Uttar Pradesh Police, in collaboration with locals and the Nishad community, are meticulously implementing security measures to ensure peace and safety during the event. This is particularly significant given the presence of the Prime Minister and a host of VVIP guests. A dedicated WhatsApp number has been launched to enable confidential reporting of any suspicious activities, reinforcing the security net around the event.

The spiritual fervor, coupled with the strategic and thoughtful planning, has transformed Ayodhya into a living tableau of the Tretayug, ready to welcome the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.