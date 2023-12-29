Ayodhya Temple Idol to be Finalized within Three Days

In a significant development, Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has declared that the idol of Ram Lalla, to be installed in the Ram temple in Ayodhya, will be finalized within the next three days. This announcement marks a crucial step in the ongoing construction of the temple, a project of historic and religious import for India, and a symbol of national interest.

Deciding the Divine Image

The decision on the idol to be worshipped in the new temple is the result of a meeting held in Ayodhya, attended by members of the Trust. A trio of sculptors has been painstakingly crafting idols of Lord Ram, each representing the deity as a five-year-old, based on a sketch created by Mumbai-based artist Vasudeo Kamath. The idol that best captures the divine essence of the young Ram Lalla will be chosen to reside in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple.

Selecting the Sacred

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will vote to determine which of the three idols, each crafted by a different sculptor, will be installed in the temple. The consecration of the chosen image is slated for January 22, marking the culmination of a seven-day-long ceremony beginning on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the temple in the following month, an event that has spurred preparations worth over Rs 11,100 crore.

A Vision of Sustainability

Aside from the selection of the idol, the temple trust has also revealed ambitious plans for the temple complex. Emphasizing a commitment to environmental sustainability, the Trust plans to dedicate 70% of the 70-acre complex to greenery, featuring hundreds of trees. In addition, Ayodhya will see the erection of ‘Surya Stambhs,’ sun-themed pillars along a prominent road in the temple town. Made from reinforced cement concrete, these pillars will bear the sacred chant ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ a symbol of Lord Hanuman, and other ornamental motifs.