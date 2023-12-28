Ayodhya Ram Temple to Receive Comprehensive Security Upgrades

In an exclusive update from Uttar Pradesh, CK Srivastava, General Manager of the Government Construction Corporation, revealed that meticulous security and safety measures have been integrated into the premises of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. This move comes as part of a wider initiative to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors to this significant cultural and religious site.

Anticipating a Surge of Devotees

The temple, a site of immense historical, cultural, and political importance, is expected to attract a flux of devotees and tourists not only from India but from around the globe. The temple complex, spread over 70 acres, is designed to be self-sufficient and eco-friendly, equipped with modern amenities and dedicated green spaces. The well-thought-out design includes two sewage treatment plants, a water treatment plant, and a dedicated electricity line from the powerhouse. The temple will eventually rise to three storeys, adhering to the traditional Nagara style of architecture.

Security Measures Ramped Up

As the anticipation for the temple’s inauguration builds, local authorities have escalated security measures. This includes heightened security along the India-Nepal border, considering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impending visit for the inauguration. The security enhancement involves deploying cameras, dog squads, a women’s platoon, and installing metal detectors at strategic points. Various security agencies have been put on high alert, with districts bordering Nepal fortifying their security measures.

Preserving Tradition and Sustainability

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is well on its course of construction and is scheduled for consecration on 22nd January. The temple’s design is inspired by both north and south Indian temple architecture and is being built using materials sourced from various parts of India. Remarkably, no modern materials like steel, concrete, or carbon fibre or glass rods have been used in the construction, suggesting an expected longevity of more than a millennium. The temple complex will prioritize self-reliance and will feature facilities to ease the movement of the elderly and specially-abled visitors.