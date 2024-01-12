en English
India

Ayodhya Preps for Grand Event: 8,000 Guests and 100+ Chartered Flights Expected

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Ayodhya Preps for Grand Event: 8,000 Guests and 100+ Chartered Flights Expected

The ancient city of Ayodhya, a place steeped in myth and history, is gearing up for an unprecedented influx of visitors on January 22. Over 8,000 guests, from within India and overseas, are expected to descend upon this city, arriving through various modes of transportation including commercial flights and private chartered planes. A staggering total of over 100 private chartered flights have been scheduled to touch down, with more than 40 of these flights classified as VVIP, an indication of the highly important individuals they will be ferrying.

Preparations in Full Swing

The city is abuzz with preparations to accommodate this massive influx of arrivals. Permissions for the landing of these VVIP planes are being sought for January 21 and 22, underlining the meticulous planning being undertaken to ensure that everything goes smoothly. The sheer volume of guests and the significant number of VVIPs point towards Ayodhya playing host to a significant event or series of events. These events are clearly attracting a great deal of attention and are expected to draw in high-profile individuals and groups from across the globe.

A Grand Ceremony Unfolding

More details are emerging about the reason for this extraordinary gathering. Ayodhya is preparing for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir. This event is expected to be a high-profile affair with dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar among the attendees. The city is set to witness an event that promises to be a blend of devotion, grandeur, and high-profile participation.

Chartered Flights: A Sky-high Affair

The expected arrival of more than 100 private chartered planes for this event is a testament to its magnitude and significance. With the city’s skies set to be busier than ever, Ayodhya is poised to etch another significant chapter in its storied history; a chapter that will be remembered for its blend of spirituality, grandeur, and the convergence of VVIPs from across the globe.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

