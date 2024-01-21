Ayodhya Prepares for Tourism Surge with Ram Mandir Opening

Anticipation of a tourism surge in Ayodhya, following the opening of the Ram Mandir, has ignited an infrastructure boom in the hospitality industry. With visitor estimates ranging from 300,000 to 700,000 daily in the first week, the industry is actively developing a diverse range of accommodations to cater to this influx. The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, noted a substantial number of applications for homestays and new tourism ventures, indicating that the city is poised to become a significant tourist hub.

Boost for the Hospitality Industry

Among the 125 hotel projects underway, India's first 7-star vegetarian hotel is set to open. In addition to traditional accommodations, proposals include river cruises, eco-resorts, dharamshalas, budget to luxury hotels, tent cities, and cottages, all designed to meet a variety of tourist needs. Ayodhya divisional commissioner, Gaurav Dayal, reported that over Rs 18,000 crore worth of intent agreements were signed at the UP Global Investors Summit for tourism projects in Ayodhya. Around 50 renowned brands are planning to build hotels in the city, making a total proposed investment in the hospitality and allied sectors of approximately Rs 45,402 crore.

Job Creation and Economic Impact

This investment is expected to create over 53,000 employment opportunities, with the hotel industry already generating 10,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs in the past six months. The anticipated tourism boom also has the potential to revitalize the local economy. The increased footfall of tourists could translate into an additional tax revenue of 25,000 crore per annum for the state, potentially enabling Uttar Pradesh to surpass the economic output of several European countries by 2027.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the optimism, there are challenges to overcome. Currently, tourists are facing surge pricing in accommodations, with premium hotels costing up to Rs 28,000 per night. Prateek Hira, the state president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, emphasized the potential of Ayodhya to become a tourism hub, but also pointed out the need for additional attractions to encourage longer tourist stays and ensure the financial viability of the new hospitality ventures. As the city gears up for a transformative phase, its success will hinge on a balanced blend of spiritual heritage, modern comforts, and sustainable development.