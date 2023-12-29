Ayodhya Prepares for Historic Ram Temple Inauguration

The city of Ayodhya, known for its deep-seated religious importance to Hindus, is in the final stages of preparation for the inauguration of the Ram Temple. This event is not just a religious milestone, but also a significant cultural moment for India. The temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, an incarnation of Vishnu and a central figure in Hindu mythology, is the culmination of years of legal and political struggles.

Preparations Underway for the Grand Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to inaugurate several projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Ayodhya, along with the Ram Temple. The city has been fortified with tight security ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Additionally, the Ayodhya airport is being named after Maharshi Valmiki, and the Ayodhya Dham railway station is undergoing renovations for its inauguration. These developments are part of the series of events scheduled to commence seven days prior to the temple’s inauguration, starting January 16.

Online Booking for ‘Aarti’ Passes Commences

The temple authority initiated the online booking process for ‘aarti’ passes, providing devotees an opportunity to partake in the daily rituals. Devotees can attend three daily ‘aartis’ for Lord Ram Lalla at 6:30 am, 12 pm, and 7:30 pm. A colossal 108 ft long and 3.5 ft wide incense stick, weighing 3500 kg, is being prepared for the inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address attendees from the ‘Singh Dwar,’ the main entrance to the temple, adding to the event’s significance.

Political Controversy Surrounding the Inauguration

However, the inauguration has not been without controversy. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury criticized the inauguration by the Prime Minister as a ‘gross misuse of religious sentiments’ for BJP’s political gain. Yet, for the devotees and the local community, this event is expected to bring a sense of fulfillment and communal harmony.

In conclusion, the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a momentous occasion, symbolizing the patience and faith of countless individuals who have waited decades for Ram Lalla, the infant form of Lord Ram, to have a permanent residence. With the city decked up in flowers, lights, and sculptures bearing religious symbols and images of Lord Ram, the anticipation is palpable as the city prepares for this historic event.

