Ayodhya Prepares for Grand Opening of Ram Temple in Three Days

With a mere three days to go before the grand opening of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya is abuzz with anticipation and elaborate preparations. This momentous event promises to be a significant milestone, not just from a religious perspective but also due to the profound cultural and political implications it holds.

Historical and Religious Significance

The Ram Temple, located in the city of Ayodhya, holds immense historical and religious significance. It is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, a central figure in Hinduism and the protagonist of the epic Ramayana. The site has a contentious history; it is where the Babri Masjid once stood prior to its demolition in 1992.

The Grand Design

The architecture of the temple is a remarkable blend of traditional Indian temple styles. With intricate carvings and a grand design, it strives to be more than just a place of worship. It's a symbol of national pride, a testament to the country's rich cultural heritage and architectural prowess.

Preparations for the Inauguration

The upcoming inauguration is set to draw a large crowd of devotees and tourists alike. To ensure public safety, heightened security measures have been put in place. The idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, has been installed inside the temple. The 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony is scheduled for January 22, which is anticipated to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries. Various states and central governments have declared it a public holiday or half day in honor of this significant Hindu event. Government offices and educational institutions across various states will remain closed, and the consumption of liquor has been prohibited on the day of the consecration ceremony. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Ayodhya to respond to any contingency during the grand opening ceremony.