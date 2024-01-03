Ayodhya on the Cusp of Change: Eco-Friendly E-Rickshaws Replace Traditional Tongas

Ayodhya, the city steeped in history and legend, is undergoing a significant transformation as it prepares for the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. A wave of modernization sweeps through its streets, replacing the traditional sounds of horse-drawn carriages with the hum of eco-friendly e-rickshaws. This transition, driven by an anticipated surge in tourists, has ignited a spark of entrepreneurship among the city’s youth.

Embracing the Green Revolution

Young locals, like Mohammed Arif, are capitalizing on the new demand and income opportunities brought by the approaching ceremony. Arif’s daily income has doubled since he purchased an e-rickshaw, illustrating the potential benefits of this eco-friendly transition. E-rickshaw sellers, such as Mohit Singh, are also experiencing a surge in sales, further testifying to the city’s accelerated embrace of modern, sustainable transportation.

Fading Traditions and New Beginnings

In contrast, traditional tongas are fading into the background. Bhagwati, the last tonga driver in town, is struggling to keep the old ways alive amidst this shift. However, as the city moves towards a greener future, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a zero-emission golf cart service, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Consecration Ceremony: A New Chapter for Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. This event follows his recent visit to Ayodhya, during which he inaugurated infrastructure projects and laid foundations for new developments. The temple, designed to withstand earthquakes of up to 6.5 magnitude, is constructed using 21 lakh cubic feet of granite, sandstone, and marble. The temple signifies a moment of national pride for India and the BJP, depicting a revitalized Hindu India filled with cultural pride.