India

Ayodhya Launches ‘Holy Ayodhya’ App for Tourists

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Ayodhya Launches ‘Holy Ayodhya’ App for Tourists

The ‘Holy Ayodhya’ app, a novel initiative by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), has been rolled out to cater to tourists visiting the Ram Mandir. This Android-friendly application aims to simplify the process of finding and booking affordable homestay accommodations in Ayodhya, offering a personal lodging experience distinct from commercial hotels. With an inventory of 500 buildings providing a collective total of 2200 rooms, the app stands as a testament to the mix of technology and hospitality that the city is embracing.

Revolutionizing Accommodations

The ‘Holy Ayodhya’ app mirrors the functionality of standard hotel booking platforms but with a unique focus on homestays. Room tariffs start from a reasonable average of Rs 1000 with a convenient and straightforward booking procedure. Users are required to supply a valid phone number and make advance payment to secure their accommodations. The app also features a customer-friendly cancellation policy, offering free cancellations and full refunds if the reservation is cancelled 24 hours before the check-in time. The standard check-in time for most accommodations is 2 PM.

Boost in Ayodhya Tourism

Alongside the app’s launch, Ayodhya is gearing up for a grand event that anticipates the presence of 8000 invitees, including 5000 from the Sant Samaj. A special corridor is planned to be constructed, aiming to ensure smooth traffic during the movement of VVIPs. This corridor will connect key locations, such as the airport and railway station, further facilitating the influx of visitors.

Ayodhya’s Ascending Appeal

The inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a surge in Ayodhya’s popularity as a tourist destination. Hotel booking platform OYO reported a 70% rise in bookings for New Year’s Eve in Ayodhya and an 80% increase in searches for accommodations in the city. Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO, predicted that spiritual tourism would be a significant growth driver for India’s tourism industry over the next half-decade.

Adding to Ayodhya’s allure is the introduction of an extraordinary dining experience, ‘FlyDining’. This unique dining platform, suspended 160 feet above the ground and tethered to a single crane, offers an unprecedented fusion of adventure and fine dining. The structure boasts aircraft-grade safety measures, promising a rewarding and delightful experience for every patron, and is set to elevate the journey of visitors, creating indelible memories suspended in time and space.

India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

