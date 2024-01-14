en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ayodhya Launches Female-Driven Pink Autos Ahead of ‘Pran Prathishta’ Ceremony

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Ayodhya Launches Female-Driven Pink Autos Ahead of ‘Pran Prathishta’ Ceremony

In anticipation of the ‘Pran Prathishta’ ceremony in Ayodhya, a significant religious event that is expected to draw a large number of devotees, the Ayodhya Administration and the Transport Department are introducing a new-design electric auto service. This initiative, featuring pink autos driven by women, will help transport attendees to various religious events within the city. More than just a transportation solution, this service also marks a strategic move towards reducing pollution and promoting eco-friendly transportation in Ayodhya.

Pink Autos: A Step towards Sustainability

In a bid to facilitate the movement of ‘Ram Bhakts’, or devotees of Lord Ram, the state transport department in Ayodhya is launching two types of electric autos: white and pink. Women will be at the helm of the pink vehicles, an initiative aimed not just at providing efficient transportation but also towards empowering women in the region. These electric autos have been designed to help devotees visit religious programs in the city comfortably and conveniently.

The ‘Pran Prathishta’ Ceremony

The ‘Pran Prathishta’ ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. Over 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. Special arrangements, including ‘Ram Raj’ and special ‘Motichoor laddus’ made from desi ghee as ‘Prasad’, are being made to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

Ayodhya’s Commitment to Sustainability

The introduction of these female-driven, electric pink autos represents a significant milestone in Ayodhya’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The launch of this service, scheduled for January 14, will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. As Ayodhya prepares to welcome a large number of devotees for the ceremony, this initiative serves as a testament to the city’s efforts to embrace eco-friendly solutions while accommodating the needs of the pilgrims.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
18 seconds ago
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
Two titans of their respective sports, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and cricket legend Virat Kohli, have sparked curiosity worldwide with an unexpected revelation. Unorthodox as it may sound, the Serbian ace and the Indian batting maestro have been maintaining a unique camaraderie over the years, not on the field, but through text messages. The Serendipitous
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
7 mins ago
Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
9 mins ago
Kerala in Focus: A Spectrum of Developments from Legal to Cultural
Television Star Surbhi Chandna Criticizes Vistara for Misplaced Luggage and Alleged Rude Behavior
2 mins ago
Television Star Surbhi Chandna Criticizes Vistara for Misplaced Luggage and Alleged Rude Behavior
Uday Krishna Peddireddi's 'Big Tree Quest': A Journey through India's Green Heritage
4 mins ago
Uday Krishna Peddireddi's 'Big Tree Quest': A Journey through India's Green Heritage
Air Pollution Levels Soar in Chennai Amid Bhogi Celebrations
6 mins ago
Air Pollution Levels Soar in Chennai Amid Bhogi Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
18 seconds
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
2 mins
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
Tua Tagovailoa Unfazed by Contract Situation, Focuses on Performance
4 mins
Tua Tagovailoa Unfazed by Contract Situation, Focuses on Performance
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
4 mins
Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
5 mins
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
5 mins
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
5 mins
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
5 mins
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
5 mins
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
28 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
44 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
57 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app