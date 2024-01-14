Ayodhya Launches Female-Driven Pink Autos Ahead of ‘Pran Prathishta’ Ceremony

In anticipation of the ‘Pran Prathishta’ ceremony in Ayodhya, a significant religious event that is expected to draw a large number of devotees, the Ayodhya Administration and the Transport Department are introducing a new-design electric auto service. This initiative, featuring pink autos driven by women, will help transport attendees to various religious events within the city. More than just a transportation solution, this service also marks a strategic move towards reducing pollution and promoting eco-friendly transportation in Ayodhya.

Pink Autos: A Step towards Sustainability

In a bid to facilitate the movement of ‘Ram Bhakts’, or devotees of Lord Ram, the state transport department in Ayodhya is launching two types of electric autos: white and pink. Women will be at the helm of the pink vehicles, an initiative aimed not just at providing efficient transportation but also towards empowering women in the region. These electric autos have been designed to help devotees visit religious programs in the city comfortably and conveniently.

The ‘Pran Prathishta’ Ceremony

The ‘Pran Prathishta’ ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. Over 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. Special arrangements, including ‘Ram Raj’ and special ‘Motichoor laddus’ made from desi ghee as ‘Prasad’, are being made to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

Ayodhya’s Commitment to Sustainability

The introduction of these female-driven, electric pink autos represents a significant milestone in Ayodhya’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The launch of this service, scheduled for January 14, will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. As Ayodhya prepares to welcome a large number of devotees for the ceremony, this initiative serves as a testament to the city’s efforts to embrace eco-friendly solutions while accommodating the needs of the pilgrims.