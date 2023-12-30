Ayodhya Gears Up for Transformation with Prime Minister Modi’s Rs 11,100 Crore Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a suite of development projects in Ayodhya on December 30, setting a firm foundation for the forthcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. The projects, reflecting an investment exceeding Rs 11,100 crore, are set to enhance the city’s infrastructure and connectivity, while safeguarding its cultural legacy.

Expanding Ayodhya’s Connectivity

The initiatives include the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station. Developed with an investment of over Rs 1,450 crore, the Ayodhya airport is projected to serve approximately 10 lakh passengers annually. The terminal building, echoing the architectural grandeur of the Ram Temple, is equipped with modern amenities and sustainable features. The Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, redeveloped with an investment exceeding Rs 240 crore, will enhance passenger experience with modern conveniences such as elevators and escalators.

Revamping Rail and Road Infrastructure

In line with the government’s vision, the Prime Minister will also flag off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, further enhancing the city’s rail connectivity. New roads like Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path have been widened and beautified to improve accessibility to the upcoming Ram Temple. These developments are in sync with the government’s vision to transform Ayodhya into a city that merges world-class infrastructure with reverence for its rich heritage.

A Vision for Ayodhya

Prime Minister Modi’s plan for Ayodhya is a testament to the government’s commitment to creating a city that caters to the needs of the modern age while preserving its historic and cultural significance. The inauguration of these projects serves as a prologue to the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the temple, scheduled for January 22. This occasion marks a significant milestone in the journey of Ayodhya, a city poised on the brink of a new dawn.