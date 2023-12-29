en English
Ayodhya Gears Up for Transformation with New Infrastructure Projects

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:36 am EST
Ayodhya Gears Up for Transformation with New Infrastructure Projects

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of developmental projects in Ayodhya, a move that comes ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. These initiatives, intended to enhance the city’s infrastructure and civic amenities, include the establishment of a new airport, redevelopment of the existing railway station, and introduction of new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. The projects aim to revamp Ayodhya into a world-class city while preserving its rich history and cultural heritage.

A New Airport for Ayodhya

The new airport, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,450 crore, is designed to handle approximately one million passengers annually. The terminal building mirrors the architecture of the Ram temple, symbolizing the city’s cultural heritage. The airport features sustainable elements such as rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, and a solar power plant, aligning with five-star GRIHA ratings.

(Read Also: PM Modi to Unveil Development Projects in Ayodhya, Ushering in a New Era)

Revamping the Railways

In addition to the new airport, the Ayodhya railway station has undergone redevelopment at a cost of over Rs 240 crore. Now named Ayodhya Dham Junction, it is equipped with modern amenities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, and shops catering to religious needs. The newly introduced Amrit Bharat trains offer enhanced acceleration with locomotives on both ends, providing improved passenger facilities including comfortable seating and mobile charging points.

(Read Also: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate ₹16,000 Crore Worth Projects in Ayodhya)

Redevelopment of Roads and Infrastructure

Four roads in Ayodhya have been redeveloped to improve access to the upcoming Ram temple. These roads have been widened and beautified as part of an initiative to enhance the city’s infrastructure. This comprehensive redevelopment plan is part of Prime Minister Modi’s vision to transform Ayodhya into a world-class city that maintains its rich history and cultural heritage.

The consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at the temple is slated for January 22, marking a significant event in the city’s calendar. With the inauguration of these developmental projects, Ayodhya is poised to embrace a new chapter of progress while honoring its deep-rooted cultural traditions.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

