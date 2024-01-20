Ayodhya Gears Up for Historic Pran Pratishtha Ceremony for Ram Lalla

With the air thick with a palpable mix of anticipation and reverence, the historic city of Ayodhya gears up for the pivotal Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram Lalla, slated for January 22. This grand event, steeped in spiritual significance and political undertones, is set to mark a new chapter in the city's storied chronicle.

Emotions Run High as Ayodhya Prepares for the Ceremony

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, a revered spiritual leader, conveyed his profound joy ahead of the ceremony. His emotions, he shared, echoed those of the venerable sage Vashishtha's when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after his 14-year-long exile. Amid the escalating political debates surrounding the event, Rambhadracharya dismissed the opposition, citing a lack of understanding of the ceremony's profound spiritual significance.

Preparations in Full Swing for the Grand Event

The preparations for the ceremony are in full swing, with the Surbhi Sodh Sansthan of Varanasi slated to supply 10,000 packets of prasad for the attendees. Adding to the grandeur, an idol of Lord Ram as a child, meticulously crafted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj from a single stone, has been installed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Political and Celebrity Attendance Anticipated

The event is expected to draw a prominent attendance, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tipped to participate in the rituals. He will be assisted by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. The event is also expected to draw a roster of celebrities and notable figures, underlining the national importance and impact of the ceremony.