Ayodhya Gears Up for Historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony at Ram Temple

The ancient city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, renowned as the mythical birthplace of Lord Ram, is buzzing with anticipation as the countdown begins to the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram idol at the Ram Temple. The auspicious date, set for January 22, marks a significant milestone in the city’s history and religious calendar. In the days preceding the event, from January 14 to January 22, a panoply of cultural and religious activities will color the landscape of temples dedicated to Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Maharishi Valmiki across Uttar Pradesh.

Setting the Stage for Ram Lalla

As part of the preparations, the Moradabad Municipal Corporation, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Atul Kumar, has taken up the mantle to facilitate these events. Their responsibilities span from the organization of Ramayana lessons and Sriram Katha to bhajans, all instrumental in creating an atmosphere brimming with devotion and reverence. As the date draws nearer, extensive preparations are in full swing to ready the city for the massive influx of dignitaries and devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a key figure in the temple’s journey, is anticipated to grace the occasion with his presence. His participation in the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple is expected to lend an air of national significance to the event.

Rituals and Reverence

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, entrusted with overseeing the temple’s development, has orchestrated a series of Vedic rituals commencing January 16. These ancient rites, steeped in tradition and spirituality, are intended to lead up to the main event, building an atmosphere of sacredness and sanctity. A significant part of these preparations includes extending invitations to 4,000 saints from various sects, fostering a sense of unity and shared reverence for Lord Ram.

The Consecration Ceremony

The main consecration rituals will be performed under the expert guidance of a priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit. His role is pivotal in ensuring the authenticity and sanctity of the proceedings. The celebrations will also witness the Amrit Mahautsav and a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya, events designed to invoke divine blessings and foster a sense of community among the devotees. To accommodate the thousands of devotees expected to attend, tent cities have been erected throughout Ayodhya, encapsulating the city’s commitment to hosting this historic event with grace and grandeur.

As Ayodhya prepares for this monumental event, the city stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Lord Ram, a symbol of faith for millions of devotees worldwide.