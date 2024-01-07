en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ayodhya Gears Up for Historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony at Ram Temple

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Ayodhya Gears Up for Historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony at Ram Temple

The ancient city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, renowned as the mythical birthplace of Lord Ram, is buzzing with anticipation as the countdown begins to the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram idol at the Ram Temple. The auspicious date, set for January 22, marks a significant milestone in the city’s history and religious calendar. In the days preceding the event, from January 14 to January 22, a panoply of cultural and religious activities will color the landscape of temples dedicated to Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Maharishi Valmiki across Uttar Pradesh.

Setting the Stage for Ram Lalla

As part of the preparations, the Moradabad Municipal Corporation, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Atul Kumar, has taken up the mantle to facilitate these events. Their responsibilities span from the organization of Ramayana lessons and Sriram Katha to bhajans, all instrumental in creating an atmosphere brimming with devotion and reverence. As the date draws nearer, extensive preparations are in full swing to ready the city for the massive influx of dignitaries and devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a key figure in the temple’s journey, is anticipated to grace the occasion with his presence. His participation in the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple is expected to lend an air of national significance to the event.

Rituals and Reverence

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, entrusted with overseeing the temple’s development, has orchestrated a series of Vedic rituals commencing January 16. These ancient rites, steeped in tradition and spirituality, are intended to lead up to the main event, building an atmosphere of sacredness and sanctity. A significant part of these preparations includes extending invitations to 4,000 saints from various sects, fostering a sense of unity and shared reverence for Lord Ram.

The Consecration Ceremony

The main consecration rituals will be performed under the expert guidance of a priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit. His role is pivotal in ensuring the authenticity and sanctity of the proceedings. The celebrations will also witness the Amrit Mahautsav and a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya, events designed to invoke divine blessings and foster a sense of community among the devotees. To accommodate the thousands of devotees expected to attend, tent cities have been erected throughout Ayodhya, encapsulating the city’s commitment to hosting this historic event with grace and grandeur.

As Ayodhya prepares for this monumental event, the city stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Lord Ram, a symbol of faith for millions of devotees worldwide.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
41 seconds ago
Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada
In the bustling city of Vijayawada, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao is championing a groundbreaking cause: elevating the voices of the transgender community in their electoral process. As part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) initiative, Rao convened a meeting with members of the transgender community on Saturday, aiming to stimulate
Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada
Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Fasting, Prayers, and the Path to Salvation
18 mins ago
Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Fasting, Prayers, and the Path to Salvation
Rajasthan Governor Showcases Cultural Heritage in Meeting with PM Modi
22 mins ago
Rajasthan Governor Showcases Cultural Heritage in Meeting with PM Modi
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
7 mins ago
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI's Research Station
11 mins ago
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI's Research Station
Filmmaker Mukesh Modi Battles Censor Board Over 'Political War' Denial
11 mins ago
Filmmaker Mukesh Modi Battles Censor Board Over 'Political War' Denial
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
25 seconds
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
38 seconds
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
2 mins
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
2 mins
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
2 mins
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
3 mins
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
4 mins
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
4 mins
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
5 mins
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app