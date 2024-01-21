Ayodhya Deploys Unprecedented Security Measures for Ram Temple Consecration

Ayodhya, a city steeped in history and spirituality, is witnessing an unparalleled security operation in preparation for the historic consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. The city's streets, squares, and buildings are under the watchful eye of cutting-edge technology and a formidable security force, ensuring the smooth execution of an event that carries immense religious, cultural, and national significance.

High-Tech Surveillance

In an unprecedented move, a blanket of 10,000 CCTV cameras has been deployed across Ayodhya. These electronic eyes are complemented by AI-equipped drones that perform dual roles of aerial surveillance and ground inspection. Further enhancing the security measures, the drones are equipped with explosive-detection capabilities. Anti-mine drones, designed to operate at a height of one meter above the ground, use advanced spectrometer wavelength detection technology to identify any potential underground mines or explosives.

On-the-Ground Vigilance

Alongside the high-tech security measures, the human element of security is equally robust, with police forces in plain clothes blending with the crowds. These forces are particularly concentrated in areas with high foot traffic, such as Dharam Path, Ram Path, Hanumangarhi, and Asharfi Bhavan Road. The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) is also active in the city, contributing to the comprehensive security cover.

Coordination and Crowd Control

Advanced technology aids in managing the anticipated throngs of devotees, with movable barriers and barbed wires placed at strategic points across the city for traffic and crowd control. The local police are coordinating with other agencies, checking at international and inter-state borders, and planning to use drones for managing crowds and diverting excess visitors. Multilingual police personnel in plain clothes will be present at the event venue, ensuring a seamless communication channel for the diverse crowd. The security along the Saryu river has been heightened with the assistance of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, scheduled for Monday, is a momentous occasion in India's religious and cultural landscape. The elaborate security measures, blending advanced technology with traditional police vigilance, illustrate the importance attached to the event and the commitment to its safe and orderly execution.