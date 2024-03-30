Ayodhya Braces for Ram Navami: Devotees Urged to Bring 'Sattu' Amid Heatwave, Over 2 Lakh Expected

As Ayodhya gears up for the grand celebration of Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama, the city faces a unique challenge of accommodating an anticipated crowd of over 2 lakh devotees. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, emphasized the critical situation arising from the significant increase in pilgrims, particularly post the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol. Highlighting the scorching heat as a major concern, Rai has made a peculiar request to visitors for their well-being.

Preparations Amid Rising Temperatures

Anticipating the surge of devotees for the auspicious occasion, Rai pointed out that while water facilities are in place, ensuring adequate food supply remains a challenge. In a unique move to combat the harsh temperatures expected during the festival, he has advised devotees to carry 'sattu', a traditional flour known for its cooling effects, as a dietary precaution. This advice comes as Ayodhya, like much of India, experiences an early onset of summer, raising concerns over the safety and comfort of the pilgrims visiting the holy city.

Logistical Concerns and Crowd Management

The logistical feasibility of extending darshan hours at Ram Lalla's temple has been questioned by Rai, who humorously remarked on the impracticality of keeping the deity awake for 24 hours. The city's administration, along with temple authorities, is working diligently to ensure smooth crowd management and safety measures. The effort to prevent incidents like stampedes is paramount, with Rai encouraging visitors to stay in groups. The recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which saw the installation of a new idol of Ram Lalla, carved from a rare three-billion-year-old black stone, has already increased the flow of devotees, setting the stage for a record turnout this Ram Navami.

Ensuring a Safe and Spiritual Experience

Ayodhya's readiness to host such a large gathering is a testament to the city's spiritual significance and the collective efforts of its administration, temple trusts, and the community. As preparations continue, the emphasis on safety, coupled with the spiritual fervor, aims to ensure that the essence of Ram Navami is celebrated without compromising the well-being of the devotees. The call to bring 'sattu' not only highlights the practical challenges faced but also reflects a deep-rooted understanding of traditional wisdom in combating the heat, ensuring that the spiritual journey of the pilgrims is as comfortable as it is enriching.