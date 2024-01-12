Ayodhya Braces for a Grand Inauguration: PM Modi to Inaugurate Controversial Ram Temple

Ancient Indian city Ayodhya is abuzz with anticipation as it gears up for the inauguration of the long-awaited and controversial Ram temple, an event of profound significance in the country’s religious and cultural tapestry. The ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is expected to convene a high-profile congregation, arriving by private jets and helmed by none other than India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Private Jets and VIP Arrivals

With an estimated 100 private jets predicted to touch down at Ayodhya’s new airport on the Sarayu river’s banks, the city is poised to witness an exceptional aviation spectacle. This forecast, provided by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscores the event’s magnitude, attracting an influx of India’s political leaders and business magnates. Their arrival by chartered flights is a testament to the temple’s importance and the ceremony’s grandeur.

Long-Awaited Inauguration

The consecration of the Ram temple is the culmination of a long-standing public and political desire for its establishment—an issue that has triggered intense interest and controversy. The temple’s inauguration, therefore, is more than a religious event; it’s a historic moment, reflecting the temple’s contentious journey and its significance in India’s socio-religious landscape.

A Grand Celebration Amid Controversies

Despite the controversies surrounding the temple’s establishment, the inauguration ceremony promises to be a grand affair. Preparations are in full swing, with a 500-kg drum arriving from Gujarat and the guest list limited to a select few. The presence of Prime Minister Modi and other political leaders at the event further amplifies its importance, making it a defining moment in India’s cultural history.