en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ayodhya Braces for a Grand Inauguration: PM Modi to Inaugurate Controversial Ram Temple

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
Ayodhya Braces for a Grand Inauguration: PM Modi to Inaugurate Controversial Ram Temple

Ancient Indian city Ayodhya is abuzz with anticipation as it gears up for the inauguration of the long-awaited and controversial Ram temple, an event of profound significance in the country’s religious and cultural tapestry. The ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is expected to convene a high-profile congregation, arriving by private jets and helmed by none other than India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Private Jets and VIP Arrivals

With an estimated 100 private jets predicted to touch down at Ayodhya’s new airport on the Sarayu river’s banks, the city is poised to witness an exceptional aviation spectacle. This forecast, provided by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscores the event’s magnitude, attracting an influx of India’s political leaders and business magnates. Their arrival by chartered flights is a testament to the temple’s importance and the ceremony’s grandeur.

Long-Awaited Inauguration

The consecration of the Ram temple is the culmination of a long-standing public and political desire for its establishment—an issue that has triggered intense interest and controversy. The temple’s inauguration, therefore, is more than a religious event; it’s a historic moment, reflecting the temple’s contentious journey and its significance in India’s socio-religious landscape.

A Grand Celebration Amid Controversies

Despite the controversies surrounding the temple’s establishment, the inauguration ceremony promises to be a grand affair. Preparations are in full swing, with a 500-kg drum arriving from Gujarat and the guest list limited to a select few. The presence of Prime Minister Modi and other political leaders at the event further amplifies its importance, making it a defining moment in India’s cultural history.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
32 seconds ago
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
In a significant development, the Roshanara Club, a historic establishment located in Delhi, has made its outdoor sports facilities accessible to the general public. This move, initiated and executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), came into effect from January 13, shedding new light on the club’s future. Opening the Gates The public can now
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
9 mins ago
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
India's New Urban Housing Scheme: A Beacon for Low and Middle-Income Groups
32 mins ago
India's New Urban Housing Scheme: A Beacon for Low and Middle-Income Groups
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
8 mins ago
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
Actor Nasser Shines in Netflix's 'Killer Soup', Discusses Dangers of Typecasting
8 mins ago
Actor Nasser Shines in Netflix's 'Killer Soup', Discusses Dangers of Typecasting
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
9 mins ago
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
Latest Headlines
World News
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
33 seconds
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid Rising China Tensions
1 min
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid Rising China Tensions
Pope Francis Halts Speech Due to Health Concern, Reignites Concerns Over His Well-being
1 min
Pope Francis Halts Speech Due to Health Concern, Reignites Concerns Over His Well-being
Erdogan Slams U.S., U.K. Over 'Disproportionate Use of Force' in Yemen
2 mins
Erdogan Slams U.S., U.K. Over 'Disproportionate Use of Force' in Yemen
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Honors Martyrs, Engages with PAT leader
5 mins
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Honors Martyrs, Engages with PAT leader
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet
5 mins
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
6 mins
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
6 mins
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
7 mins
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app