Ayodhya Anticipates Historic 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony at New Ram Temple

The ancient city of Ayodhya, now abuzz with anticipation, is on the cusp of a historic moment—the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the newly-constructed Ram temple, scheduled for January 22. The ceremony marks a milestone not only for the city but also strikes a deep emotional chord with the local community, who have awaited this day for generations.

A Groundswell of Emotions

Amit Pathak, a local resident, expressed his deep emotional connection to the temple, recalling cherished memories of visiting the previous temple with his mother. He now intends to bring her to the new structure, post-ceremony—signifying a continuation of their spiritual journey. Such sentiments are echoed throughout Ayodhya as residents prepare to witness this significant event.

Ayodhya: On the Verge of Transformation

Residents of Ayodhya, like Dr Indroneel Banerjee, a homoeopathy doctor, shared their optimism about the ceremony, positing it as a turning point that could position Ayodhya as the spiritual capital of the country. The city, which has faced its fair share of challenges—including being overlooked by successive governments and the contentious demolition of the Babri mosque—now sees this consecration as a realization of their ancestors' sacrifices and a beacon of hope for their future.

A Nation-Wide Celebration

The ceremony is set to be a grand spectacle, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, followed by his address to a gathering of over 7,000 people, including seers and notable figures. The event will be broadcast live, enabling millions across the country and beyond to partake in the festivities. Recognizing the occasion's importance, several states and the central government have declared holidays or half-day offs, and temples across India and abroad are preparing to celebrate in conjunction with the Ayodhya festivities.