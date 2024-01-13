en English
Ayodhya and South Korea: An Unwavering Historical Connection

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Ayodhya and South Korea: An Unwavering Historical Connection

The ancient city of Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, is renowned for its sacred significance in India. But beyond its borders, the city carries a distinct resonance for hundreds of South Koreans who visit annually, tracing their roots back to a legendary figure, Queen Huh Hwang-ok, also known as Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya.

The Legend of Queen Huh Hwang-ok

As recorded in the ancient Korean text, Samguk Yusa, it is believed that Queen Huh Hwang-ok was a princess from the distant kingdom of Ayuta, which is identified with present-day Ayodhya. She journeyed from India to Korea in 48 AD, marrying King Kim Suro of the Karak Clan. The descendants of this royal union, the Karak clan, roughly 60 lakh in number, consider Ayodhya their maternal home, reinforcing the historical bond between Ayodhya and South Korea.

Commemorating a Shared Heritage

To honor this shared history, a memorial for the South Korean queen was erected in Ayodhya in 2001. In 2015, a significant step was taken to further strengthen these cultural ties when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former South Korean President Moon Jae-in inked an MoU for the expansion of the memorial. The result was a beautifully erected memorial park, inaugurated in 2022, that stands as a symbol of the enduring connection between the two nations.

Alternate Theories and Continuing Bonds

Despite the widely accepted narrative, there are alternate theories about the queen’s origins. Dr. Kannan Narayan suggests that Queen Huh Hwang-ok might have hailed from the South Indian kingdom of Pandya, pointing to Chinese legends and the twin fish symbol associated with the Pandya Dynasty. However, regardless of these differing accounts, the cultural and historical bond between Ayodhya and South Korea remains robust. The annual visits by South Koreans to the holy city stand as a testament to this enduring connection.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

