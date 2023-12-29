Ayodhya Airport’s Surroundings Decorated with Mythological Artworks Ahead of Inauguration

In a vibrant blending of tradition and modernity, the highway wall near Ayodhya Airport has become a canvas for a set of paintings depicting Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and other figures aboard the mythical Pushpak Viman. The artwork, an initiative to beautify the surroundings of the newly constructed airport, serves to reflect the spiritual and cultural heritage of Ayodhya, a city of immense religious significance for Hindus.

Depicting Ayodhya’s Cultural Heritage

Ayodhya, recognized as the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds a special place in the hearts of devotees and in Hindu mythology. The chosen theme of the paintings, the Pushpak Viman, symbolizes a flying chariot from Hindu epics that famously transported Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and his brother Lakshman back to Ayodhya. This symbolism resonates with the theme of travel and arrival central to an airport setting, creating an inviting and resonant atmosphere for travelers and pilgrims.

Enhancing Infrastructure and Promoting Tourism

These artistic endeavors are part of a broader initiative by the local authorities to promote religious tourism and enhance the visual appeal of the infrastructure connecting to the holy city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the newly renamed Ayodhya Dham railway station on December 30. The railway station, built in the shape of a temple of Prabhu Shri Ram, will feature lifts, a tourist information center, medical facilities, refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, and further murals of Lord Ram.

Preparations for the Grand Inauguration

These inaugurations are but the first phase, as preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, are underway. The Ram Mandir, along with the enhanced airport and railway station, are expected to attract a large influx of visitors, further emphasizing Ayodhya’s role as a significant religious hub.