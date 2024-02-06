Ayalaan Set for Digital Release: Siva Karthikeyan's Sci-Fi Thriller to Stream on Sun NXT

The much-anticipated Tamil movie, Ayalaan, featuring the prolific actor, Siva Karthikeyan, is finally set for a digital release on February 9th. The release, confirmed by the creators, follows a string of delays primarily attributed to the extensive visual effects (VFX) work involved, marking the film with the highest number of VFX shots for any Indian film to date.

A Journey Fraught with Delays

Despite the delays, Ayalaan has managed to captivate family audiences in theaters, performing commendably at the domestic box office. The movie's journey to the big screen was not without its share of hurdles. The primary cause of delay was the intricate and labor-intensive VFX work, which was pivotal in bringing the film’s science fiction elements to life. The post-production process was a lengthy one, leading to multiple postponements before it could finally make its way to the silver screen.

The Digital Release

With its theatrical run now concluded, Ayalaan is ready to conquer the digital space. The movie is set to be released on the popular platform, Sun NXT, on February 9th, allowing fans who missed the theatrical release a chance to catch this sci-fi thriller from the comfort of their homes. The movie has already generated a significant amount of interest on digital platforms, indicating the potential for a successful run in the virtual world as well.

Obstacles in Telugu Release

While the Tamil version of Ayalaan has been well-received, the film faced some challenges in its release in the Telugu language. These issues were a mix of legal and technical complications that came as obstacles in the movie’s path towards a wider audience. However, these challenges were not insurmountable, and the creators are hopeful that the Telugu version will soon be available to viewers.

Ayalaan, with its blend of sci-fi elements and a compelling narrative, has emerged as a standout movie in the Indian film industry. Its digital release on Sun NXT is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, who are looking forward to experiencing the thrill of this alien entertainer once again.