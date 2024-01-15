en English
Business

Axis Bank’s Neeraj Gambhir Discusses Bank Funding, Inflation, and Rupee Outlook

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Axis Bank's Neeraj Gambhir Discusses Bank Funding, Inflation, and Rupee Outlook

In a recent interview, Neeraj Gambhir, head of treasury and markets at Axis Bank, explored potential implications of increased capital charges on bank funding costs and the resultant impact on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). He indicated that AAA- and AA-rated NBFCs have been accessing funds from the bond market, but due to the exit of a significant borrower, more NBFCs have found an opportunity to enter, allowing investors to diversify their portfolio.

Monetary Policy and Inflation

Gambhir shared his views on the monetary policy, pointing out that while an interest rate cut is projected, persisting inflationary pressures may pose a challenge for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to execute such reductions. He projects an average inflation rate of around 4.8% in fiscal 2025, with the likelihood of it dipping to around 4% at certain periods. However, he expressed skepticism about inflation dropping to levels that would signify a decisive achievement for the RBI, casting doubt on the chances of a rate cut this year.

Exchange Rate Expectations

Gambhir further discussed the Indian rupee’s potential trajectory. He anticipates a slight appreciation of the rupee but expects the central bank to intervene to maintain competitiveness. The RBI‘s intervention in forex markets aims to stabilize the exchange rate and control the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. The value of the rupee is influenced by various macroeconomic factors including inflation, interest rates, economic growth rate, trade balance, and foreign investment inflows.

Assessing Inflation

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation rate recorded 5.7% in December, marking the last inflation data release prior to the Union Budget presentation. This rate has been on the rise towards the end of 2023, with food prices contributing to the year-on-year inflation increase in December. Despite the downward trend of the core inflation rate, the latest data is likely to postpone any potential cut in interest rates by the RBI.

A recent survey by Moneycontrol revealed that majority of India’s top business leaders expect inflation and interest rates to remain stable for the next six months. The RBI anticipates a decrease in headline retail inflation in 2024, with CPI inflation expected to decline to 4% in July-September 2024. However, wholesale inflation is projected to rise during the year.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

