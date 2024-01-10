Awaiting Apex Court’s Verdict: Goa’s Stand in the Mhadei River Dispute

The Supreme Court hearing concerning the contentious Mhadei river dispute, involving Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, was not conducted on Wednesday as scheduled and is now expected to take place on Thursday. This legal battle primarily centers on the allocation of the Mhadei river’s waters, especially between Goa and Karnataka.

The Goa Government’s Stance

The Goa government has lodged a special leave petition (SLP) against the Mahadayi Tribunal Award, which the Supreme Court admitted in July 2023. Despite the hearing being adjourned several times before, Goa’s Advocate General is confident about presenting the state’s case before the apex court. He emphasized that Karnataka is forbidden from initiating any construction in the Mhadei river basin without obtaining the requisite clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), such as forest clearance and approval from the Chief Wildlife Warden under the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972.

Political Ripples Over The Dispute

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed optimism about Goa’s chances of winning the legal battle in the Supreme Court against Karnataka. However, the BJP government’s handling of the issue has not been free from criticism. The Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has openly voiced his concerns regarding the BJP government’s position on the matter. This dispute has also caught the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed support for Karnataka during the Assembly election in that state. The BJP government in Goa has displayed apprehension regarding the Mhadei river, following the approval of Karnataka’s detailed project report by the Central Water Commission.