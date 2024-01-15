Aviation Minister Warns Unruly Passengers: A Commitment to Flight Decorum and Safety

In a stern message to air travelers, India’s Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has warned against unruly behavior on flights, underscoring the government’s commitment to maintaining safety and decorum in air travel. The warning comes in the wake of a series of incidents involving passengers causing delays and disruptions, raising concerns about in-flight safety and the overall passenger experience.

A Commitment to Passenger Safety

Scindia emphasized that passenger safety is the aviation industry’s top priority. Unruly behavior not only disrupts the tranquility of a flight but also poses a potential safety risk. The minister assured that steps are being taken to address such issues, including dealing firmly with passengers who violate norms and disturb the peace on board.

Addressing Fog-Related Delays

Scindia also addressed the issue of flight delays due to severe fog conditions in Delhi, a recurring problem that has been a source of frustration for passengers. He assured that measures are being taken to mitigate the impact of fog on flight schedules, including the expedited operationalisation of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway at Delhi airport. This technologically advanced runway is equipped to handle flights even under low-visibility conditions, thus reducing weather-related disruptions.

Enhancing Communication and Facilitation

As part of its efforts to improve the passenger experience, the aviation ministry is issuing an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for airlines to enhance communication and facilitation of passengers. This move is aimed at ensuring that passengers are well-informed and assisted throughout their journey, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to upholding high standards in air travel.

Scindia’s warning is a clear reminder that aviation authorities are closely monitoring passenger behavior on flights and are prepared to take necessary actions to ensure the well-being of travelers and airline staff. The minister’s statement underscores the seriousness with which the government is addressing concerns about passenger conduct, reinforcing the message that air travel is a privilege and not a license for disruptive behavior.