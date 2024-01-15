en English
Aviation

Aviation Minister Unveils Measures to Combat Flight Delays

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
In a decisive response to ongoing flight delays, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has outlined a strategic plan designed to combat these issues. The measures are focused on improving efficiency and punctuality, thereby enhancing the overall airport experience for travellers.

Addressing Fog-Related Delays

Scindia detailed the steps taken to mitigate flight delays caused by intense fog in Delhi. He highlighted the temporary shutdown of operations on CAT III runways due to near-zero visibility as a key aspect of these measures. The move is expected to alleviate the impact of adverse weather conditions on aviation operations.

Introducing New Measures

Among the new measures is the operationalization of a fourth CAT III-enabled runway and the issuance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines. These SOPs are designed to enhance communication and passenger facilitation during flight cancellations and delays attributed to adverse weather conditions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will oversee the implementation of these SOPs.

Impact on Flight Operations

The need for such measures was underlined by recent events at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Approximately 150 flights were delayed for several hours due to traffic congestion, resulting in 11 flights being diverted and some being cancelled. The dense fog affected not only domestic routes but also caused substantial delays and cancellations for overseas services.

Aviation India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

