en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Avianca Airlines Leads in Global Punctuality, IndiGo Makes Strides in Asia-Pacific: Cirium 2023 OTP Review

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Avianca Airlines Leads in Global Punctuality, IndiGo Makes Strides in Asia-Pacific: Cirium 2023 OTP Review

Cirium, a renowned name in aviation analytics, has unveiled its 2023 On Time Performance Review, a study that underscores the operational prowess and punctuality of global airlines and airports. Delta Air Lines, for the third year running, clinched the prestigious Cirium Platinum Award, a testimony to its relentless focus on operational efficiency and passenger convenience. Yet, it was Avianca Airlines that earned the distinction of being the most punctual global airline, with an impressive on-time performance (OTP) rate of 85.73%.

(Read Also: INS Vikrant Gets Advanced Upgrade: New Guidance Radar and Missiles Installed)

Regional Champions and Global Top Performers

Alongside Avianca Airlines, the report spotlighted other regional winners. All Nippon Airways (ANA) emerged as the frontrunner for the Asia-Pacific region, followed closely by Japan Airlines. In the Middle East and Africa, Oman Air led the pack, while Copa Airlines set the benchmark for Latin America. Iberia Express was the top contender for Europe. Safair emerged as the leading low-cost carrier. The OTP rate, as defined by Cirium, refers to flights arriving or departing within a 14-minute and 59-second window of the scheduled time.

IndiGo: India’s Rising Star

Among the several notable performances, India’s low-cost carrier IndiGo made a significant leap, securing the fourth spot in the Asia-Pacific region with an OTP of 82.12%. This accomplishment comes on the heels of the airline’s recent milestones, including becoming the first Indian airline to operate over 2,000 scheduled flights daily and ferry 100 million passengers in a calendar year. The OTP report underlines IndiGo’s commitment to improving operational efficiency and punctuality, a competitive edge in India’s burgeoning aviation market.

(Read Also: PM Modi Inaugurates Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya)

Airport Excellence: Minneapolis–Saint Paul and Rajiv Gandhi International

On the airport front, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport was crowned the world’s most punctual airport in 2023. Not far behind was India’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, which jumped to the second spot, a significant jump attributed to substantial infrastructural investments.

The Cirium 2023 On Time Performance Review is more than a list; it is a testament to the commitment of airlines and airports worldwide to punctuality and operational excellence. With over 600 data sources feeding into the report, it offers an unparalleled perspective on the travel industry’s performance, highlighting the importance of punctuality in a sector where time is indeed money.

Read More

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dua Lipa Teases New Look for 'Argylle' and Shares New Year's Eve Experience in India

By BNN Correspondents

India's Foreign Policy towards China: A Shift towards Realism

By Dil Bar Irshad

Yami Gautam Rings in the New Year with Rustic Charm at Himachal Pradesh Farm

By Geeta Pillai

Truck Association Demands Revision of Motor Vehicle Act, Cites Potential for Misuse

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Cricket Challenge: Conquering Newlands in Crucial South Africa ...
@Cricket · 4 mins
India's Cricket Challenge: Conquering Newlands in Crucial South Africa ...
heart comment 0
Indian Teen Geoffrey Emmanuel Confirmed for FIM JuniorGP 2024

By Salman Khan

Indian Teen Geoffrey Emmanuel Confirmed for FIM JuniorGP 2024
Adilabad District: 30% Ration Card Holders Yet to Update e-KYC Details

By Rafia Tasleem

Adilabad District: 30% Ration Card Holders Yet to Update e-KYC Details
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK’s Anti-NEET Campaign

By Dil Bar Irshad

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
Mylapore Incident: Four Arrested for Attempted Murder over Two-Wheeler Dispute

By Rafia Tasleem

Mylapore Incident: Four Arrested for Attempted Murder over Two-Wheeler Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Establishment Labs Launches Flora Tissue Expander: A Leap Forward in Breast Reconstruction Technology
19 seconds
Establishment Labs Launches Flora Tissue Expander: A Leap Forward in Breast Reconstruction Technology
SpokAnimal and Meals on Wheels Spokane Launch Innovative 'Nose to Toes' Program
33 seconds
SpokAnimal and Meals on Wheels Spokane Launch Innovative 'Nose to Toes' Program
India's Foreign Policy towards China: A Shift towards Realism
35 seconds
India's Foreign Policy towards China: A Shift towards Realism
Derby County Aims for Strategic Reinforcements in January Transfer Window
42 seconds
Derby County Aims for Strategic Reinforcements in January Transfer Window
China Approves First Perioperative Therapy for Lung Cancer: A Milestone for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
2 mins
China Approves First Perioperative Therapy for Lung Cancer: A Milestone for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences
Junshi Biosciences Breaks Ground with First Approved Perioperative Lung Cancer Therapy in China
3 mins
Junshi Biosciences Breaks Ground with First Approved Perioperative Lung Cancer Therapy in China
Weight Loss Apps vs. Traditional Methods: A Comparative Analysis
3 mins
Weight Loss Apps vs. Traditional Methods: A Comparative Analysis
Unmasking Obesity: The Intricate Role of Leptin and the Hormonal Symphony
3 mins
Unmasking Obesity: The Intricate Role of Leptin and the Hormonal Symphony
APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Urges Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Urges Unity Ahead of 2024 Elections
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app