Avenue Supermarts Reports 17% Q3 Profit Surge and Other Major News

In a significant development, Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of the D-Mart retail chain, reported a robust 17% surge in net profit for the third quarter of FY 2023-24, amounting to Rs 690.41 crore. This increase is in comparison to the same period in the previous year. The consolidated revenue from operations also witnessed a 17.31% jump to Rs 13,572.47 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 16% to Rs 1,119.89 crore. The retail giant added 5 more stores during the quarter, further expanding its footprint.

Political Appointments and Infrastructure Developments

Moving into the realm of politics, the Congress party in India has entrusted Mallikarjun Kharge with the responsibility of leading the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). On the infrastructural front, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to start commercial operations by March 2025, as announced by India’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Investments in Cybersecurity and Stake Increase

According to a recent survey conducted by The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), a staggering 82% of Indian stockbrokers are planning to invest in cybersecurity measures to enhance business resilience. In another significant development, domestic retail investors have raised their stake in the digital financial services company Paytm to 12.85% in the third quarter of FY 2023-24.

Export Curbs and International Controversy

Union Minister Piyush Goyal clarified that there is no current proposal to lift the export curbs on wheat, rice, and sugar, and India will not be importing these commodities. Lastly, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed its disapproval over the visit of the British High Commissioner to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, stating that it was unacceptable.