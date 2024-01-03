Avenue Supermarts’ Q3 Revenue Rises by 17.19%; Financial Giants Endorse Buying DMart Stock

On Tuesday, Avenue Supermarts, the powerhouse behind the DMart retail chain, unveiled a 17.19 percent surge in its standalone revenue, reaching a formidable Rs 13,247.33 crore in the quarter that concluded on December 31, 2023. This robust performance extends the growth trajectory of this retail giant, which now commands a total of 341 stores nationwide.

HSBC and Morgan Stanley’s take on DMart

In the world of finance and investment, the company’s strong business model hasn’t gone unnoticed. HSBC recommended purchasing DMart stock with an ambitious target price of Rs 4,600. However, HSBC also hinted at the necessity for an overhaul in product assortment and network strategy to facilitate better growth. While acknowledging the steady addition of five new stores in the third quarter, HSBC observed that the pace was slower than desired. Furthermore, the Q3 sales growth was found to be lagging behind pre-Covid levels. Nonetheless, an HSBC report pointed towards a silver lining – the improved sales throughput.

Another notable voice from the financial sector, Morgan Stanley, echoed a positive outlook on DMart. It endorsed an ‘overweight’ rating and a target price of Rs 4,471. But it, too, stressed the need for a faster pace of store expansions to catalyze growth.

DMart Stock Performance

Over the past year, DMart stock has charted a modest increase of 0.77 percent, a slow but steady gain. However, a longer lens reveals a more impressive picture. Over the past five years, the stock has registered a substantial leap of 159.29 percent. As of December 2, the stock closed at Rs 4,091.

Financial Performance of Avenue Supermarts

Peering into the financial performance of Avenue Supermarts, in Q2FY24, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 623.35 crore. This figure marked a dip from Rs 685.71 crore in Q2FY23. The EBITDA margin stood at 8 percent, slightly lower than the 8.4 percent recorded in the same period the previous year. Despite these minor setbacks, the company’s overall performance continues to inspire confidence in investors and stock market observers.