Energy

Avaada Group Pledges Rs 40,000 Crore for Hybrid Energy Projects in Gujarat

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Avaada Group Pledges Rs 40,000 Crore for Hybrid Energy Projects in Gujarat

In a significant move towards sustainable energy, Avaada Group, a prominent figure in the renewable energy realm, has pledged an investment of Rs 40,000 crore in Gujarat, India. The investment aims at developing hybrid wind-solar energy projects with a combined capacity of 6,000 MW (6 GW). The commitment was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. This high-profile event, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, took place from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar.

Transforming Wastelands into Powerhouses

The hybrid projects will be primarily located in the underdeveloped wastelands of Kutch, Gujarat. These projects are expected to generate a staggering 17.5 billion units of green electricity annually, leading to a reduction of about 16.3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. In effect, the initiative will not only supply power to Gujarat’s utilities, such as GUVNL, but will also fuel Avaada’s green hydrogen/ammonia projects.

Impacting Lives and Boosting Economy

The initiative is set to electrify nearly 12.6 million households and create approximately 1,200 jobs. This will significantly contribute to the local and regional economic development, providing a robust boost to the economy while fostering environmental sustainability.

Avaada Group’s Sustained Commitment to Renewable Energy

Vineet Mittal, the Chairperson of Avaada Group, emphasized the company’s existing operational projects of 2 GW capacity in Gujarat. This effort showcases Avaada Group’s continuous commitment to enhancing clean energy infrastructure in the region. The organization’s business portfolio extends from solar module production and renewable power generation to developing sustainable energy projects. These projects include green hydrogen, methanol, ammonia, and sustainable aviation fuel, pushing the boundaries of renewable energy.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

