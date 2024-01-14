Autonomous Colleges in India: Quality of Education Under Scrutiny

In the wake of an escalating number of autonomous colleges in India, serious concerns have been raised about plummeting educational standards and the prevalence of unethical practices. According to complaints filed with the University Grants Commission (UGC), private autonomous colleges, notably the Bhilai Institute of Technology (BIT-Durg), stand accused of breaching examination, evaluation, and salary norms.

Allegations Against BIT-Durg

The initial allegations against BIT-Durg were levied by the Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University, Bhilai, and later echoed by the Indian Society for Technical Universities (ISTU) in a formal complaint to the UGC. The ISTU has highlighted similar violations across a range of private autonomous engineering colleges.

Autonomous Status: A Double-Edged Sword?

Autonomous status affords colleges the liberty to design their curriculum, set admission policies, and conduct examinations, with degrees conferred by an affiliating university. This status can alleviate the financial strain on the government, particularly when government colleges commence self-financing courses. The UGC has simplified the process of acquiring autonomous status by relaxing the eligibility criteria, changing the prerequisite from an ‘A’ grade accreditation to a simple accreditation, and reducing the evaluation process by the affiliating university.

Unaddressed Concerns and Alleged Violations

Despite these relaxed regulations, the UGC has yet to address the ISTU’s concerns about quality and ethical standards. A committee formed by the Chhattisgarh university discovered that BIT-Durg, which has been autonomous since 2020, has failed to provide evidence of complying with question paper norms, mishandled the revaluation of exam papers, and paid faculty below the prescribed norms. The ISTU has recommended that if the UGC wishes to encourage autonomy, colleges should be granted deemed university status or become private universities to prevent damaging the reputation of government universities. Responses from BIT-Durg and the UGC regarding these complaints are still awaited.

Quality Concerns at MBM Engineering College

Similarly, the MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is grappling with quality concerns as a result of negligence from the University Administration. Despite boasting a distinguished past and successful alumni, the lack of sufficient infrastructure and faculty has led to a decline in the quality of education. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued an ultimatum until 2018 to improve the infrastructure and curriculum, and recruit full-time faculty, or face prohibition from accepting admissions in the subsequent academic year. Alumni are being encouraged to rally together to rescue their alma mater by signing a petition to make MBM an autonomous entity and enhance its facilities.