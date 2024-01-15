Audit Reveals Massive Failure in Delivering Financial Aid to Delhi Students

In a shocking revelation, a recent audit has exposed the failure of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to provide financial aid to nearly 50% of its students under various government schemes from 2016-2017 to 2022-2023. The report, dated November 11, 2023, uncovers that an estimated 383,203 students have been left bereft of their entitled financial benefits due to the non-opening of bank accounts – a prerequisite for the distribution of funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Failure to Meet Aadhaar Card Goal

In a bid to facilitate the opening of bank accounts, the MCD had set a target for all students to possess Aadhaar cards. However, this goal fell notoriously short. Out of 786,205 students, only about 403,003 managed to open bank accounts. The failure to open bank accounts was not limited to students without Aadhaar cards. Shockingly, over 136,599 students, despite having Aadhaar cards, could not open bank accounts.

Gaps in Mechanism and Monitoring

The audit report points to the lack of an effective mechanism and monitoring of student bank account data as a significant reason for the failure in fund disbursement. The funds, which include cash subsidies for uniforms, school bags, scholarships, and stationery, were not delivered due to this gaping hole in the system. This glaring failure is considered a violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

Corrective Measures and Recommendations

The audit report recommends stern corrective measures. It urges the MCD to expedite the bank account opening process for students in the fiscal year 2023-2024, setting a deadline of June 30 for completion. Moreover, the report advises the MCD to issue guidelines to schools to aid in account opening. It also suggests signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with banks to streamline the process, ensuring no student is deprived of their rightful financial aid.