en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Audit Reveals Massive Failure in Delivering Financial Aid to Delhi Students

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Audit Reveals Massive Failure in Delivering Financial Aid to Delhi Students

In a shocking revelation, a recent audit has exposed the failure of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to provide financial aid to nearly 50% of its students under various government schemes from 2016-2017 to 2022-2023. The report, dated November 11, 2023, uncovers that an estimated 383,203 students have been left bereft of their entitled financial benefits due to the non-opening of bank accounts – a prerequisite for the distribution of funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Failure to Meet Aadhaar Card Goal

In a bid to facilitate the opening of bank accounts, the MCD had set a target for all students to possess Aadhaar cards. However, this goal fell notoriously short. Out of 786,205 students, only about 403,003 managed to open bank accounts. The failure to open bank accounts was not limited to students without Aadhaar cards. Shockingly, over 136,599 students, despite having Aadhaar cards, could not open bank accounts.

Gaps in Mechanism and Monitoring

The audit report points to the lack of an effective mechanism and monitoring of student bank account data as a significant reason for the failure in fund disbursement. The funds, which include cash subsidies for uniforms, school bags, scholarships, and stationery, were not delivered due to this gaping hole in the system. This glaring failure is considered a violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

Corrective Measures and Recommendations

The audit report recommends stern corrective measures. It urges the MCD to expedite the bank account opening process for students in the fiscal year 2023-2024, setting a deadline of June 30 for completion. Moreover, the report advises the MCD to issue guidelines to schools to aid in account opening. It also suggests signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with banks to streamline the process, ensuring no student is deprived of their rightful financial aid.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
21 seconds ago
North Coast Flight School: Soaring High in Aviation Education
North Coast Flight School, a beacon in aviation education, has once again soared above the clouds, receiving the prestigious “Education Award” from the Pennsylvania Aviation Council for four consecutive years. A testament to its uncompromising dedication to providing top-tier training, the flight school’s achievements have become a benchmark in the aviation sector. A Launchpad for
North Coast Flight School: Soaring High in Aviation Education
Dave Ramsey's Advice on Teaching Children about Money: A New Perspective
33 mins ago
Dave Ramsey's Advice on Teaching Children about Money: A New Perspective
Jamshedpur Carnival: A Unique Platform for Learning about the Indian Army
34 mins ago
Jamshedpur Carnival: A Unique Platform for Learning about the Indian Army
Miss Alabama Brianna Burrell Shines at Miss America 2024 Competition
57 seconds ago
Miss Alabama Brianna Burrell Shines at Miss America 2024 Competition
Ofsted Rates Pinewood Infant and Nursery School 'Outstanding': A Testament to Unwavering Excellence
5 mins ago
Ofsted Rates Pinewood Infant and Nursery School 'Outstanding': A Testament to Unwavering Excellence
Australia's Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards
27 mins ago
Australia's Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
26 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
33 seconds
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
48 seconds
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
51 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
1 min
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
1 min
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
1 min
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
1 min
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
1 min
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
21 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app