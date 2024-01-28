Atma Nirbharta in Indian Economics: A Call for Decolonization and Cultural Context

There's an undulating current in the world of Indian economics, a resounding call for 'atma nirbharta' or self-reliance, recently reinvigorated by the Finance Minister's speech. The discourse, however, reveals a larger concern—the persistent dominance of Western economic theories in Indian thought, raising questions as to why India has not decolonized its economic discourse as it has with politics, history, and philosophy.

Decolonizing Indian Economic Thought

The argument posits a need for recognition and respect for Indian-trained economists, who often bring to the table perspectives unfettered by foreign orthodoxies. Their approach often combines rigorous analysis with an understanding of the local context, providing a rich mix of insights that can illuminate the path to economic prosperity.

Unearthed Insights from History

The narrative underscores the work of economic historian Jaishankar Krishnamurthi, whose book 'Towards Development Economics: Indian Contributions, 1900-45' shines a light on the overlooked contributions of pre-Independence Indian economists. Their work, largely disregarded after 1947, emphasized the significance of understanding economic behavior within the framework of cultural and societal nuances, rather than merely individual actions.

Indian Cultural Influence on Economics

The author posits that Indian culture tends to value social utility over individual utility, a preference that is reflected in a subconscious leaning towards equity over efficiency. This perspective, though seemingly at odds with the Western economic model, can offer original solutions to complex economic problems.

Call for Interdisciplinary Research

The article concludes with an appeal for interdisciplinary research to inform Indian economic policy, echoing economist AK Dasgupta's emphasis on the necessity of understanding the social environment in economic practice. The Finance Ministry is urged to examine the economic sociology of the burgeoning Indian middle class to better comprehend consumption patterns, thereby crafting more effective economic strategies.