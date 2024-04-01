Recent buzz around Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting their first child was fueled by Suniel Shetty's lighthearted comment on a dance reality show. However, a close source has confirmed that the speculation holds no truth, clarifying that the remarks were made in jest and misinterpreted by the audience.
Speculation Sparks
During an episode of Dance Deewane, Suniel Shetty, in a playful exchange with host Bharti Singh, hinted at becoming a 'nana' soon, igniting widespread speculation about his daughter Athiya's pregnancy with husband KL Rahul. This moment, taken out of context, quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to rumors about the couple expecting their first child.
Clarification from the Source
An anonymous source close to the family clarified that Suniel Shetty's comments were not to be taken seriously. "Suniel's nana remark was said in jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all," the source explained. They further added that the couple is currently enjoying their married life and any news regarding their family expansion will be shared directly by them in due time. The importance of not jumping to conclusions based on incomplete information was emphasized.
Marriage and Public Life
Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, surrounded by close friends and family. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, sharing a glimpse of
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Dispel Pregnancy Rumors; Suniel Shetty's Comment Misinterpreted
Speculation surrounding Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pregnancy has been debunked, following a misinterpretation of Suniel Shetty's comments.
