Automotive

Ather Energy Slashes Price of 450S Electric Scooter Amidst Launch of Flagship 450 Apex

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Ather Energy Slashes Price of 450S Electric Scooter Amidst Launch of Flagship 450 Apex

In a significant move aimed at expanding its customer base and making electric two-wheelers more accessible, Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Ather Energy, has reduced the price of its entry-level electric scooter, the 450S. The revised starting price is now Rs 1.09 lakh in Bengaluru and Rs 97,500 in Delhi, which comfortably positions the 450S as the most affordable electric scooter in its market segment.

Price Cut and Added Features

What’s more, the company has gone a step further by reducing the cost of the 450S equipped with the ‘Pro Pack’ by Rs 25,000. The ‘Pro Pack’ adds several features such as ride assist, Ather battery protect, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect, which is free for three years, for an extra Rs 10,000.

Ather Energy vs. Rivals

This strategic move places Ather Energy in the forefront of competition, with the lowest starting price, when compared to its rivals like the 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane, TVS iQube, and Ola S1 Air. Ather Energy has also previously offered discounts up to Rs 24,000 on the Ather 450S and 450X models, further demonstrating its commitment towards making electric vehicles affordable.

Launch of Ather 450 Apex

In addition to these pricing strategies, Ather Energy recently launched its flagship electric scooter, the 450 Apex. Priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the 450 Apex boasts advanced features and superior performance, making it a worthy contender in the premium electric scooter segment. Bookings for the 450 Apex have been underway since last month, with deliveries expected to commence in March 2024.

Automotive Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

