India

Atari Border to Receive Rs 25 Crore Boost for Facility Enhancement

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Atari Border to Receive Rs 25 Crore Boost for Facility Enhancement

In a significant step towards enhancing tourism infrastructure, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori has allocated Rs 25 crore for the improvement of facilities at the Atari border under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. The allocation, part of the scheme’s second phase, aims to create a better and more secure environment for tourists, particularly those attending the retreat ceremony.

Boosting Infrastructure and Visitor Experience

Accompanied by officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Tourism Department, Thori conducted a tour of the Atari border to assess the progress of ongoing projects. The government’s main objective with this generous budget is to provide an improved infrastructure and a more hospitable environment for the countless tourists that visit the Atari border.

Improvements Targeting Summer Comfort and Security

Among the planned enhancements are the construction of shelters and the installation of fans, designed to shield visitors from the harsh summer heat. Further, to augment security measures, the introduction of scanners for visitors’ belongings is also on the cards. These initiatives underscore the administration’s commitment to ensuring a comfortable and safe experience for all visitors.

Emphasizing Security in Project Finalization

In order to ensure that security is not compromised, the administration will seek feedback from BSF officials before finalizing any projects. The presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh and other officials during the tour reinforced the importance of this aspect. The collaboration between various departments signifies a holistic approach towards the enhancement of the Atari border facilities.

India Security Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

