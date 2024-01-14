Atal Setu: Misuse and Outrage Following Inauguration of India’s Longest Bridge

On the 12th of January, India witnessed the inauguration of its longest bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu. However, the momentous occasion was soon overshadowed by reports of littering and irresponsible behavior by some individuals, sparking outrage across the nation.

The Unforeseen Misuse

Shortly after the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports began to circulate about miscreants littering the bridge. Individuals were seen throwing coconuts near the railing and leaving unsightly stains of pan gutkha. Furthermore, people were parking their cars along the bridge to soak in the sea view, thereby creating unnecessary blockages and disrupting traffic flow.

Social Media Outrage

The improper use of the Atal Setu was not well-received by the public. Social media platforms were flooded with expressions of disappointment and outrage. Many users suggested tactics to combat this problem, such as identifying offenders through CCTV and enforcing public shaming as a deterrent measure.

The Importance of Atal Setu

The Atal Setu is more than just the country’s longest bridge. It is a key infrastructural development designed to provide quicker access to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. The bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel times from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. Despite its undeniable benefits, the initial misuse of the Atal Setu has prompted a nationwide conversation about civic responsibility and the importance of respecting public facilities.