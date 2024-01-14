en English
Atal Setu Bridge: An Infrastructure Marvel Transforming Transport and Economy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Atal Setu Bridge: An Infrastructure Marvel Transforming Transport and Economy

The Atal Setu bridge, named in honor of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is poised to become a significant infrastructure landmark, revolutionizing transportation and connectivity in the region. This strategic move is anticipated to create a new economic hub, reducing travel time, enhancing trade, and improving accessibility for residents and businesses alike.

The Atal Setu: A Catalyst for Progress

Completed at a project cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the Atal Setu bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), stands as the country’s longest sea bridge. It is set to transform regional connectivity, reducing travel time from two hours to 15-20 minutes, resulting in substantial fuel cost savings. With a toll approved at Rs 250 for cars, the Maharashtra government plans a review after one year to ensure a fair and sustainable tolling system.

Engineering Marvel: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The MTHL, a testament to India’s engineering prowess, uses advanced techniques such as seismic isolation bearings, ductile concrete piers, and caisson foundations to ensure its stability and safety. Officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bridge has already cut travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from two hours to just 20 minutes.

Economic and Environmental Impact

The Atal Setu bridge is expected to boost the real estate market, notably in areas like Panvel and Ulwe, owing to improved accessibility and connectivity. The bridge is also projected to save one crore litres of fuel per year, consequently reducing CO2 emissions by over 25,000 million tonnes. Hence, the Atal Setu bridge promises not only economic development but also environmental sustainability.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

