en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Atal Setu Bridge: A New Era of Connectivity and Prosperity

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Atal Setu Bridge: A New Era of Connectivity and Prosperity

The Atal Setu Bridge, India’s longest sea bridge, has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. As a part of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the bridge stretches across 21.8 km, creating a connection between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and significantly reducing travel time. The bridge stands as a symbol of a developed India, emphasizing the pillars of connectivity, prosperity, and progress.

Boosting Connectivity and Reducing Travel Time

Designed to handle a daily traffic of nearly 70,000 vehicles, the bridge is equipped with toll charges of ₹250 for a one-way journey. The Atal Setu Bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, boasts six lanes and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 17,840 crore. The implementation of the bridge is expected to lower traffic congestion and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from two hours to a mere 20 minutes.

Spurring Economic Development

The completion of Atal Setu is anticipated to have a significant positive impact on Navi Mumbai’s economic development. By enhancing connectivity, the bridge is projected to stimulate growth in areas like Panvel and Ulwe and increase the demand for residential real estate.

Transforming the Real Estate Landscape

The bridge is set to alter the real estate landscape in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by establishing unparalleled connectivity between the two hubs. This is expected to lead to a surge in property values and significant growth in real estate pricing in micro markets like Ulwe, Panvel, Kharghar, and Chembur. By fostering this new hub of activity, AtalSetu symbolizes more than just a physical connection—it represents an economic and social revitalization that is poised to improve the quality of life and economic prospects of the populace.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
13 mins ago
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
In the era of virtual connectivity, the Red Ribbon Club of Sri Pratap College has made a notable contribution in celebrating National Youth Day. Under the umbrella of the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, a week-long series of activities culminated in a virtual symposium themed “It’s all in the mind”. This event, presided over by Prof
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
27 mins ago
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
39 mins ago
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport
15 mins ago
Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
20 mins ago
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Doordarshan's Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast
21 mins ago
Doordarshan's Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
6 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
6 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
7 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
11 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
12 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
12 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
14 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
14 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
14 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
23 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app