Asteroid Named After Indian Astrophysicist Jayant Murthy: A Cosmic Honor for Science

Indian astrophysicist Jayant Murthy, a senior professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru, has recently been bestowed with a unique honor: an asteroid has been named after him. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has recognized Murthy's significant contributions to the field of astronomy by naming asteroid 2005 EX296, discovered at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, as 215884 Jayantmurthy. This accolade highlights Murthy's work with the NASA New Horizons Science Team, focusing on the observation of ultraviolet background radiation in the universe.

Path to the Stars: Jayant Murthy's Journey in Astronomy

Jayant Murthy's path to this cosmic recognition began with his passion for science fiction, which, while not the sole motivator, played a part in his pursuit of science. His academic journey took him from Johns Hopkins University, where the Space Telescope's arrival piqued his interest, to the Goddard Space Flight Centre and back to Hopkins as a research scientist. Murthy's return to India in 2000, partly inspired by the AstroSat mission, marked a significant turn in his career. Here, he not only contributed to India's space program but also focused on teaching and science outreach, impacting thousands of students over two decades.

The Importance of Science Outreach

Throughout his career, Murthy has emphasized the importance of science outreach, driven by a belief in the public's right to understand the science they support through the exchequer. He advocates for a more scientifically literate society, arguing that such awareness could lead to increased funding for science and a greater appreciation of its role in daily life. Murthy's outreach efforts also aim to foster rationality and critical thinking, challenging the deeply ingrained faith traditions in India with scientific understanding.

Challenges and Changes for India's Scientific Landscape

Murthy identifies several challenges facing science outreach in India, including the cultural dominance of faith over rational thought. However, he remains optimistic, pointing to the need for robust academic establishments as catalysts for scientific advancement. Drawing parallels with Silicon Valley's growth around academic hubs like Stanford and UC Berkeley, he highlights the potential for institutions like IISc in Bangalore to drive India's scientific contributions forward. Murthy's own legacy, marked by the naming of asteroid 215884 Jayantmurthy, stands as a testament to the impact one individual can have on both the scientific community and public perception of science.