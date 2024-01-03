en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Assam’s Initiative to Preserve Linguistic Diversity: A Beacon of Hope for Endangered Languages

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Assam’s Initiative to Preserve Linguistic Diversity: A Beacon of Hope for Endangered Languages

Assam Women’s University and Jorhat College have jointly launched the ‘People’s Linguistic Survey of Assam’, a critical initiative bent on documenting and preserving the varied languages spoken within the region. This project, spearheaded by Prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, the vice-chancellor of Assam Women’s University, is aimed at recording languages that have not been adequately represented or are on the brink of extinction.

Preserving Linguistic Diversity

The survey seeks to meticulously document the linguistic diversity of Assam to ensure its survival for future generations. The project emphasizes the involvement of local communities in boosting awareness about the importance of these languages and the dire need for their preservation. It serves as a significant stride towards cultural preservation, emphasizing the appreciation of linguistic heritage in Assam.

A Glimpse into the Sino-Tibetan Language Family

The Sino-Tibetan language family, comprising over 400 languages and approximately 1.4 billion speakers, is second only to the Indo-European family. The majority of speakers are native Sinitic language speakers, with significant numbers also speaking languages such as Burmese and Tibetic. The family’s structure remains unclear as its reconstruction is still at an early stage. Historically, the family is divided into Sinitic and Tibeto-Burman branches, with the Kra-Dai and Hmong-Mien languages included by Chinese linguists but excluded by the international community.

Uncovering the Bede Community’s Thar Language

In Bangladesh, the marginalized Bede community, known for their nomadic lifestyle along river banks, speak a unique native language, Thar. Thar, having no written form and only used among the Bede community, has been illuminated in a book titled ‘Thar The Language of the Bede People’ by author Habibur Rahman. The book outlines the language’s grammar, syntax, and phonological analysis, shedding light on the cultural aspects of the Bede community. It aims to preserve the Thar language under government patronage, serving as a beacon of hope for the preservation of unique languages in the face of modernization.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

National Academy of Cyber Security Opens Online Applications for Certified Courses

By Dil Bar Irshad

Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal

By Geeta Pillai

Carisa Barron Shifts the Game: Transfers from CSUN to Portland State Volleyball

By Salman Khan

Carol Stump, Former Chief Librarian, Honored with MBE in New Year's Honours 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Ex-Principal Fights for Reinstatement, Challenges Contract Extension i ...
@Education · 2 mins
Ex-Principal Fights for Reinstatement, Challenges Contract Extension i ...
heart comment 0
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates

By Salman Khan

Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Israel Grapples with Rising Challenges in Early Childhood Special Education

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Grapples with Rising Challenges in Early Childhood Special Education
Park City, Utah, Introduces Groundbreaking Childcare Assistance Program

By Ebenezer Mensah

Park City, Utah, Introduces Groundbreaking Childcare Assistance Program
Stride, Inc.: A Resilient Pioneer in Online Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stride, Inc.: A Resilient Pioneer in Online Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
26 seconds
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
51 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
51 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
1 min
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
1 min
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
2 mins
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
2 mins
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
2 mins
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app