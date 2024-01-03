Assam’s Initiative to Preserve Linguistic Diversity: A Beacon of Hope for Endangered Languages

Assam Women’s University and Jorhat College have jointly launched the ‘People’s Linguistic Survey of Assam’, a critical initiative bent on documenting and preserving the varied languages spoken within the region. This project, spearheaded by Prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, the vice-chancellor of Assam Women’s University, is aimed at recording languages that have not been adequately represented or are on the brink of extinction.

Preserving Linguistic Diversity

The survey seeks to meticulously document the linguistic diversity of Assam to ensure its survival for future generations. The project emphasizes the involvement of local communities in boosting awareness about the importance of these languages and the dire need for their preservation. It serves as a significant stride towards cultural preservation, emphasizing the appreciation of linguistic heritage in Assam.

A Glimpse into the Sino-Tibetan Language Family

The Sino-Tibetan language family, comprising over 400 languages and approximately 1.4 billion speakers, is second only to the Indo-European family. The majority of speakers are native Sinitic language speakers, with significant numbers also speaking languages such as Burmese and Tibetic. The family’s structure remains unclear as its reconstruction is still at an early stage. Historically, the family is divided into Sinitic and Tibeto-Burman branches, with the Kra-Dai and Hmong-Mien languages included by Chinese linguists but excluded by the international community.

Uncovering the Bede Community’s Thar Language

In Bangladesh, the marginalized Bede community, known for their nomadic lifestyle along river banks, speak a unique native language, Thar. Thar, having no written form and only used among the Bede community, has been illuminated in a book titled ‘Thar The Language of the Bede People’ by author Habibur Rahman. The book outlines the language’s grammar, syntax, and phonological analysis, shedding light on the cultural aspects of the Bede community. It aims to preserve the Thar language under government patronage, serving as a beacon of hope for the preservation of unique languages in the face of modernization.