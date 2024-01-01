en English
Education

Assam’s Educational Reformation: From Madrassas to General Schools

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
The state of Assam in India is in the throes of a significant educational shift as the government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, endeavours to close down 1,000 private madrassas and morph them into general schools. This comes on the heels of the successful conversion of all government-run madrassas in the state into ordinary schools.

Transforming Educational Landscape

Private madrassas in India enjoy constitutional protection as minority-run educational institutions, thus they are immune to the Right to Education Act. However, the Assam government has been working in tandem with the police and the education department to negotiate a reduction of private madrassas from 3,000 to 2,000, in collaboration with private madrassa governing bodies.

A New Census, an Extended Reach

Parallel to this educational reform, Chief Minister Sarma revealed a fresh census of Assamese Muslims is in the offing. The aim is to identify and authenticate the villages and municipal wards where Assamese Muslim communities thrive. This exercise is projected to reach completion by the close of 2024.

Rolling Back the AFSPA

Adding to the reform agenda, the Chief Minister indicated that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) would be withdrawn from at least two districts in Assam within this calendar year. The central government, however, urges caution. The AFSPA is presently enforced in four districts, with the central government hesitant to retract it from a strategically sensitive tri-junction area bordering Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. Despite this, the Chief Minister holds a positive outlook for the complete withdrawal of the AFSPA from the state in the future.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

