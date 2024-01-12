en English
Economy

Assam’s Bold Move: New Scheme Aims to Empower 40 Lakh Women Through Entrepreneurship

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Assam’s Bold Move: New Scheme Aims to Empower 40 Lakh Women Through Entrepreneurship

A groundbreaking initiative has been launched by the Assam government, aiming to transform approximately 40 lakh female members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into Rural Micro Entrepreneurs. The scheme, dubbed “Lakhpati Baideo” or “Lakhpati Sister”, envisages securing an annual income of Rs 1 lakh for each member of SHGs.

The Lakhpati Baideo Initiative

This visionary scheme, under the banner of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA), comes with an ambition to foster economic empowerment among women in self-help groups. The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating two crore ‘Lakhpati didis’ or ‘millionaire sisters’. Each woman under this program will receive ₹35,000 financial assistance and will be trained in various skills to ensure their self-reliance.

Strategic Timing and Budget

The introduction of this scheme is strategically timed ahead of the 2024 general elections, and is budgeted to cost around Rs 4,000 crore. The government, through this scheme, hopes to stimulate economic development as well as enforce population control measures within the state.

Eligibility Conditions

The scheme does come with specific eligibility conditions related to family planning and education of the girl child. Women beneficiaries from General and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories must have no more than three children, while those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Moran, Matak, and Tea tribes are limited to a maximum of four children. Furthermore, beneficiaries with a girl child are required to ensure that she is enrolled in school once of eligible age.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

