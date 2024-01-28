Assamese Documentary 'Fehujali' Wins Best Documentary at JIFF2024

In a significant feat, 'Fehujali', an Assamese documentary, has emerged victorious at the Jaipur International Film Festival 2024 (JIFF2024) by clinching the best documentary award. The film, which competed against 71 documentaries from 19 countries, throws light on the predicament of underprivileged youths in Assam who are being targeted by extremist groups for recruitment.

Produced by a Policeman, Directed by a Policeman

'Fehujali' is a product of the collaborative efforts of two high-ranking police officers from Assam. Produced by Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, the film was directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, who also heads Assam's Special Task Force. These unique credentials undoubtedly lend the film an authentic perspective on the issue of extremism in the region.

Targeting the Vulnerable

The documentary's narrative centers on how extremist groups exploit the vulnerabilities of the struggling youths, luring them with cash incentives and other coercive tactics. The film reveals the disillusionment that these youths face when they comprehend the hollowness of the mission they have been recruited for. The English subtitles, provided by Jovial Kalita, make the film accessible to a broader audience.

Purpose of 'Fehujali'

'Fehujali' serves a dual purpose. On one hand, it seeks to dissuade Assam's youths from veering onto the path of extremism by exposing the manipulative strategies of foreign powers that exploit their patriotism. On the other hand, the film encourages these youths to remain on a positive trajectory in life, steering them away from the allure of quick cash and false promises. The film's recognition at the prestigious JIFF2024 is a testament to its powerful narrative and cinematic depiction of this pressing social issue.