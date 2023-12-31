Assam Rifles Launches Recruitment Drive for 2023

Assam Rifles, the esteemed paramilitary force based in Shillong, Meghalaya, has initiated a recruitment drive for 2023. The force is currently welcoming applications for various roles, including Riflemen, Riflewomen, and other posts. The closing date for submissions is set for January 28, with the recruitment rally slated to commence on March 4 at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Latikor, Shillong. The nearest railway station to this location is in Guwahati, Assam.

Aiming to Fill 44 Vacancies

The recruitment drive is designed to fill a total of 44 vacancies. To ensure a fair process, Assam Rifles has granted an exemption from the written examination for those applying under the compassionate ground appointment scheme. This move is aimed at ensuring that the recruitment drive caters to a diverse group of applicants.

Application Process Detailed

Candidates looking to apply for these positions are required to submit an offline application. This application must be accompanied by self-attested copies of crucial documents. These include educational certificates, domicile certificates, caste certificates, and any relevant diploma, technical, or ITI certificates. These applications and the necessary documents can be delivered to the Directorate General Assam Rifles’ physical address in Shillong or sent via email.

A Call for Eligible Individuals

This recruitment announcement serves as an invitation for eligible individuals seeking to join a paramilitary force. By joining Assam Rifles, these individuals will have the opportunity to serve in various capacities within the force, contributing to the nation’s security and progress. It’s a significant opportunity for those looking to make a difference in their careers and their country.