India

Assam Rifles Launches Recruitment Drive for 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:49 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:51 am EST
Assam Rifles, the esteemed paramilitary force based in Shillong, Meghalaya, has initiated a recruitment drive for 2023. The force is currently welcoming applications for various roles, including Riflemen, Riflewomen, and other posts. The closing date for submissions is set for January 28, with the recruitment rally slated to commence on March 4 at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Latikor, Shillong. The nearest railway station to this location is in Guwahati, Assam.

Aiming to Fill 44 Vacancies

The recruitment drive is designed to fill a total of 44 vacancies. To ensure a fair process, Assam Rifles has granted an exemption from the written examination for those applying under the compassionate ground appointment scheme. This move is aimed at ensuring that the recruitment drive caters to a diverse group of applicants.

Application Process Detailed

Candidates looking to apply for these positions are required to submit an offline application. This application must be accompanied by self-attested copies of crucial documents. These include educational certificates, domicile certificates, caste certificates, and any relevant diploma, technical, or ITI certificates. These applications and the necessary documents can be delivered to the Directorate General Assam Rifles’ physical address in Shillong or sent via email.

A Call for Eligible Individuals

This recruitment announcement serves as an invitation for eligible individuals seeking to join a paramilitary force. By joining Assam Rifles, these individuals will have the opportunity to serve in various capacities within the force, contributing to the nation’s security and progress. It’s a significant opportunity for those looking to make a difference in their careers and their country.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

